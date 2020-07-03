Port Royal’s Bob Weikert Memorial featuring All Stars set for July 18-19

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 2, 2020) – Originally scheduled to be headlined during Memorial Day weekend, Port Royal Speedway’s Bob Weikert Memorial found a new home on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule and will now be featured on Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19. An unofficial precursor to the upcoming two-day Tuscarora 50 in mid-September, the 2020 Bob Weikert Memorial will award a pair of $10,000 top prizes.

Adding an extra kick to their visit to the Keystone State, Tony Stewart’s All Stars will launch the mid-July weekend with a visit to Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg on Friday evening, July 17. Honoring the ‘Flying Farmer’ Tommy Hinnershitz, the Friday night showcase will award a $5,000 payday, also featuring the 358 sprint cars on the evening card. In addition, the Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial will be a Hoosier Diamond Series event for the 410 sprint cars.

The All Star Circuit of Champions and Pennsylvania Posse battled at the Port Royal ‘Speed Palace’ once already in 2020 with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri earning the $6,000 payday. Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson, the 2020 USAC Indiana Midget Week champion, drove home second to Macri, followed by Danny Dietrich, Aaron Reutzel and Brent Marks.

The Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial will feature the All Stars at Williams Grove Speedway for the first time in 2020.

The Bob Weikert Memorial and Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial weekend will pad an impressive July slate for the traveling All Stars, all of which kicking-off with the 2020 edition of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires. The Speedweek schedule, activating, officially, on Friday evening, July 3, at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, features nine events at seven Ohio facilities, all conducted over a ten-day span. Each event on the Speedweek campaign will award no less than $5,000 highlighted with the Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth Raceway Park worth $15,554 to the winner.

Gate times and ticket prices for the Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway will be available in the coming days. Fans interested should stay alert online at www.portroyalspeedway.com.

Those wanting to learn more about the upcoming Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway can do so by visiting Williams Grove online at www.williamsgrove.com.

For those who can not make the journey to Pennsylvania, or Ohio for Ohio Sprint Speedweek, FloRacing, the official media partner of the All Star Circuit of Champions, will be on hand to capture live action.

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of June 27, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 1886

2. Cory Eliason – 1834

3. Zeb Wise – 1786

4. Paul McMahan – 1734

5. Tony Stewart – 1702

6. Danny Dietrich – 1678

7. Josh Baughman – 1636

8. Brock Zearfoss – 1632

9. Greg Wilson – 1624

10. Skylar Gee – 1612

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/5/2020): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2020): Aaron Reutzel

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/10/2020): Aaron Reutzel (2)

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/11/2020): Kyle Larson

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/29/2020): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/30/2020): Austin McCarl

Red Dirt Raceway, Okla. (6/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (4)

81 Speedway, Kan. (6/7/2020): Kyle Larson (2)

Lawton Speedway, Okla. (6/8/2020): Kyle Larson (3)

Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Texas (6/10/2020): Kyle Larson (4)

Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Okla. (6/11/2020): Brock Zearfoss

Monarch Motor Speedway, Texas (6/12/2020): Danny Dietrich

Lonestar Speedway, Texas (6/13/2020): Aaron Reutzel (5)

Chatham Speedway, Louisiana (6/14/2020): Dominic Scelzi

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (6/24/2020): Anthony Macri

Volunteer Speedway, Tenn. (6/27/2020): Aaron Reutzel (6)