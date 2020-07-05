Gropp Grabs First Career POWRi Midget Victory at Airport Speedway

From POWRi

GARDEN CITY, KS (July 4, 2020) — Wrapping up night two of the 5th Annual Midget Roundup for the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League at Airport Raceway, where 25 midgets battle it out to find the fastest way to victory lane. After 30 trips around the fastest 1/6-mile dirt oval in Kansas, Gropp would use the high line to perfection, to capture his first ever POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Win.

Trey Gropp found himself on fire all night. Picking up a heat race win early in the night would set him up well for the feature event. Starting in the fourth position for the 30-lap feature, Gropp found himself taking the green and settling into the third-place position. Robert Dalby and Cannon Mcintosh battled for the top two positions, while Gropp followed behind in third. The leader, Robert Dalby, hit lapped traffic and found himself battling for position on track. McIntosh tried to sneak by Dalby in turns 3&4 while he still found himself battling with lapped traffic. All while Gropp goes four in the fluff to take the lead coming out of turn 4. Gropp will lead lap 10 as a caution came out.

Gropp still leading, McIntosh followed behind in the second position, they took the green flag and made contact in the corner, which caused them both to lose some ground. Gropp and Mcintosh broke away from the rest of the field with 15 laps completed. Gropp stood his ground and rode the top side to claim his first POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League Victory.

“I just can’t believe I held him off.” Exclaimed Gropp. “This is the first win with MSW, it’s pretty special. I just needed to hold on and don’t miss my marks”

POWRi West Midget Car Series / Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

Airport Speedway

Garden City, Kansas

Saturday July 4, 2020

Smith Titanium Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 00-Trey Gropp[2]

2. 4-Robert Dalby[4]

3. 26-Tristin Thomas[5]

4. 2-Bob Harr[1]

5. 7D-Michelle Decker[7]

6. 88-Dustin Weland[8]

7. 16-Ashley Cleaveland[3]

8. 43C-Lonnie Cox[9]

9. 70-Cade Cowles[6]

Keiser Racing Wheel Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7-Shannon McQueen[2]

2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]

3. 15-Carson Garrett[5]

4. 11-Mike Woodruff[6]

5. 07-Kyle Wilson[3]

6. 7T-Troy Simpson[7]

7. 77-Lance Bennett[1]

DNS: 7X-Dustin Dixon

Saldana Racing Products Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Keith Rauch[4]

2. 43T-Adam Trimble[2]

3. 71-Zac Taylor[5]

4. 91-Chris Sheil[1]

5. 6-Collin Rinehart[3]

6. 44S-Andrew Felker[6]

7. 4T-AJ Valim[7]

8. 48-Randy Oerter[8]

Super Clean B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 44S-Andrew Felker[2]

2. 6-Collin Rinehart[1]

3. 4T-AJ Valim[3]

4. 70-Cade Cowles[8]

5. 43C-Lonnie Cox[6]

6. 77-Lance Bennett[5]

7. 16-Ashley Cleaveland[7]

8. 48-Randy Oerter[4]

DNS: 7X-Dustin Dixon

Lucas Oil Products A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 00-Trey Gropp[3]

2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[5]

3. 4-Robert Dalby[1]

4. 44S-Andrew Felker[17]

5. 43T-Adam Trimble[9]

6. 27-Keith Rauch[4]

7. 15-Carson Garrett[7]

8. 26-Tristin Thomas[6]

9. 2-Bob Harr[13]

10. 7-Shannon McQueen[2]

11. 11-Mike Woodruff[10]

12. 88-Dustin Weland[12]

13. 07-Kyle Wilson[16]

14. 6-Collin Rinehart[18]

15. 70-Cade Cowles[20]

16. 4T-AJ Valim[19]

17. 43C-Lonnie Cox[21]

18. 91-Chris Sheil[14]

19. 7T-Troy Simpson[15]

20. 7D-Michelle Decker[11]

21. 71-Zac Taylor[8]