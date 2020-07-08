43rd ANNUAL SANDUSKY HY-MILER SUPERMODIFIED NATIONALS RUNNING AS SCHEDULED JULY 24-25, GRANDSTANDS OPEN TO FANS

By Camden Proud

SANDUSKY, OH (July 7, 2020) – It has been a very tough summer for Supermodified fans and teams thus far, but perhaps those eager to get back on the race track or in the grandstands can get the ‘fix’ they have been hoping for in three weeks as one of Supermodified racing’s triple crown events; Sandusky Speedway’s ‘Hy-Miler,’ runs as scheduled and open to fans on July 24 and 25.

Hy-Miler Weekend will begin, as always, with the ‘Fast Forty,’ 40-lap event for Supermodifieds on Friday, July 24, before the 100-lap Hy-Miler Nationals takes center stage on Saturday, July 25. A unique mix of drivers from Ohio, New York, and New England, have already made their plans for the two-day spectacular, with individual announcements coming soon.

With every ISMA or Oswego Speedway show now cancelled through July, all eyes in the Supermodified world will first be locked on the Midwest Super Series event at Lorain County Speedway on July 18, less than one week before the Hy-Miler takes place. The three event, back to back weekend Ohio swing allows teams that have been hoping to race, the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Over the next week and beyond, more in-depth Hy-Miler information, such as a two-day schedule, pricing, and other details, will be released through International Supermodified Association and Sandusky Speedway social media outlets.

ISMA’s remaining 2020 events; August 7 at Lee, August 12 at Seekonk, August 29 at Oxford, September 19 at Star, and October 10 and 11 at Thompson, have not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as of July 7.

Up to date information on the International Supermodified Association can be found using the series website www.ISMASupers.com. You can also LIKE ISMA Supermodifieds on Facebook at ISMA Supermodifieds or FOLLOW on Twitter and Instagram @ISMASupers.

About the International Supermodified Association: ISMA was founded in 1974 by multi-time Oswego Speedway champions Jim Shampine and Nolan Swift to ensure the future and longevity of Supermodified racing. Powered by their earth shaking 900 horsepower engines, the winged Supermodified is one of the fastest short track race cars in the world capable of reaching speeds up to 160mph. Through 45 seasons of operation, ISMA continues to be one of the most popular, well recognized touring series in short track racing.