ASCS Sooner Region At Creek County Speedway Rained Out

Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (July 10, 2020) With a massive Thunderstorm unloading on Creek County Speedway Friday morning, and still lingering into the afternoon, track officials have no choice but to cancel the July 10 showdown with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

The next event for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is Saturday, July 11 at 81-Speedway in Park City, Kan. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CT). Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for Senior and Military, and free for kids 10 and under. 81-Speedway is located at 7700 N. Broadway in Park City, Kan. More information can be found online at http://www.race81speedway.com.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.