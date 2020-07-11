Dover Wins MSTS Feature at Rapid Speedway

Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Rapid Speedway
Rock Rapids, Iowa
Friday July 10, 2020
Property Solutions of America Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 2-Derrik Lusk[6]
2. 53-Jack Dover[7]
3. 20-Brant O’Banion[2]
4. 2K-Kevin Ingle[3]
5. 101-Chuck McGillivray[5]
6. 88-Travis Reber[1]
7. 14T-Trent Roth[4]
Property Solutions of America Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 36-Jason Tostenson[1]
2. 23-Brandon Bosma[2]
3. 14-Jody Rosenboom[3]
4. 5-Eric Lutz[5]
5. 11X-Gregg Bakker[4]
6. 77-John Klabonde[6]
7. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[7]
Property Solutions of America Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]
2. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[2]
3. 17-Lee Goos Jr[3]
4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[5]
5. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[6]
6. 33-Trevor Smith[4]
Property Solutions of America A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 53-Jack Dover[2]
2. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[6]
3. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]
4. 14-Jody Rosenboom[8]
5. 11X-Gregg Bakker[15]
6. 5-Eric Lutz[10]
7. 23-Brandon Bosma[3]
8. 17-Lee Goos Jr[1]
9. 101-Chuck McGillivray[14]
10. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[13]
11. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[11]
12. 20-Brant O’Banion[9]
13. 2K-Kevin Ingle[12]
14. 33-Trevor Smith[17]
15. 88-Travis Reber[18]
16. 14T-Trent Roth[19]
17. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[20]
18. 36-Jason Tostenson[4]
19. 77-John Klabonde[16]
20. 2-Derrik Lusk[5]