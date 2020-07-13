CRSA Roars Into Opener This Saturday At Land of Legends

By Toby LaGrange

Sodus, NY –

Paul Cole’s big half-mile oval located in Canandaigua, New York will host the season opener for the second consecutive season. The event will be the tenth in the series history at the Finger Lakes oval.

The season opener will pay $750 to win and will kick off what will no doubt be an exciting two week span with races at the Penn Can Speedway on Friday July 24th and the Fonda Speedway on Saturday July 25th.

One year ago defending and now three time series champion Jeff Trombley picked up the season opening win over Justin Mills, Jason Whipple, Johnny Kolosek and Jesse Pruchnik. Overall, five different drivers have won CRSA Sprint Car Series events at the Land of Legends Raceway with Darryl Ruggles claiming the most wins with three. Trombley and Alysha Bay each have two wins while Eric Karlsen and Kolosek each bringing home one win.

Please stay tuned to the CRSA website and social media pages for further updates on the 2020 season.

