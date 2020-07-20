Driver & Fan Appreciation Night Friday at DCRP – A $5 Ticket from a Driver Gives a Fan a Chance to Win $10,000!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (July 20, 2020) – The Back-to-Front Challenge is back at this Friday night’s Dodge City Raceway Park Driver & Fan Appreciation Night.

And a lucky fan could walk away from the night’s races with an extra $10,000.

The always popular Driver & Fan Appreciation Night continues this Friday at the 3/8-mile clay oval in Southwest Kansas with fans admitted for just $5 with a ticket from a driver. Otherwise, general admission is $12.

Drivers and fans alike will be treated to all variety of giveaways throughout the night of racing that includes the Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

To cap the evening off, if a selected driver can race from the 20th starting position in his feature event to take the win then a lucky fan holding the winning ticket can win $10,000.

Friday marks the fourth round of championship chase action at Dodge City Raceway Park with Luke Cranston moving atop the DCRP Sprint Car points after this past Saturday night’s action.

Other current points leaders include Kale Beavers in IMCA Modifieds, Luke Stallbaumer in IMCA Sport Modifieds, Troy Burkhart in IMCA Stock Cars and Tathan Burkhart in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Each of the points battles are tight ones with no more than 18 points separating the current leader from their closest pursuer with a number of nights remaining over the next two months.

Saturday’s racing action gets under way at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets for Saturday’s Stock Car Shootout are just $12 for adults or only $5 for those with a ticket from a driver while children 11 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30.

In total, the 2020 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for a dozen nights of action along with another six Sunday cards atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.