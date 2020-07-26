Seth Bergman Sweeps ASCS Frontier At Big Sky Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

BILLINGS, Mont. (July 25, 2020) Bringing the broom to Montana, Seth Bergman captured both nights of the ASCS Frontier Big Sky 360 Nationals, presented by Kirkness Roofing at Big Sky Speedway

Capturing the lead on Lap 3 from Mindy McCune, the Corridor Electric No. 23 held the point the rest of the A-Feature. Crossing 1.841 seconds ahead of the field, Trever Kirkland rebounded from mechanical issues Friday to a second-place run. Jeremy McCune ended up third with Washington’s Greg Hamilton working from ninth to fourth. Utah’s Chauncy Filler completed the top five.

Advancing seven positions, David Hoiness was sixth with Joe Perry in tow. Nick Haygood, Tanner Holmes, and Kory Wermling made the top ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region hits the track again on Friday, July 31, at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, S.D.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Big Sky Speedway (Billings, Mont.)

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Car Count: 23

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Nick Haygood[1]; 2. 28-Joe Perry[4]; 3. 11-Mindy McCune[7]; 4. 88-Travis Reber[3]; 5. 34-Trevor Plambeck[5]; 6. 18-Paul Jones[2]; 7. 56-Butch Capshaw[8]; 8. 2-James Setters[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18T-Tanner Holmes[2]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[6]; 3. 96-Greg Hamilton[3]; 4. 74U-Chauncey Filler[7]; 5. 8X-Randy Dolberg[4]; 6. 2X-Mike Manwill[8]; 7. 5C-Channing Filler[1]; 8. 20X-McKayla Worley[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 37-Trever Kirkland[5]; 2. 0J-Jeremy McCune[7]; 3. 77-Damon McCune[2]; 4. 27DD-David Hoiness[1]; 5. 33-Robert DeHaan[4]; 6. 9K-Kory Wermling[6]; 7. 20-Mitchell Burns[3]

Dash (10 Laps): 1. 2-James Setters[5]; 2. 20-Mitchell Burns[3]; 3. 5C-Channing Filler[4]; 4. 18-Paul Jones[2]; 5. 56-Butch Capshaw[1]; 6. 20X-McKayla Worley[6]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 2. 37-Trever Kirkland[4]; 3. 0J-Jeremy McCune[2]; 4. 96-Greg Hamilton[9]; 5. 74U-Chauncey Filler[7]; 6. 27DD-David Hoiness[13]; 7. 28-Joe Perry[5]; 8. 1-Nick Haygood[8]; 9. 18T-Tanner Holmes[6]; 10. 9K-Kory Wermling[17]; 11. 88-Travis Reber[11]; 12. 2-James Setters[22]; 13. 33-Robert DeHaan[16]; 14. 20-Mitchell Burns[20]; 15. 20X-McKayla Worley[23]; 16. 34-Trevor Plambeck[14]; 17. 77-Damon McCune[10]; 18. 2X-Mike Manwill[12]; 19. 56-Butch Capshaw[18]; 20. 18-Paul Jones[19]; 21. 11-Mindy McCune[1]; 22. 5C-Channing Filler[21]; 23. 8X-Randy Dolberg[15]