Starks Seals Deal at Skagit Before Producing Top 10 at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 27, 2020) – Trey Starks delivered his first feature triumph of the season last Thursday at Skagit Speedway.

Starks guided his family owned sprint car to the second quickest time in qualifying. A third-place run in a heat race lined him up on the inside of the second row for the main event.

“We were close a couple of weeks ago and it was the same deal Thursday as we had speed all night,” he said. “We went out late in qualifying and went second quick. We had a solid car and went fourth to third in our heat race. That gave us a decent starting spot for the feature. We didn’t change a lot all night.

“We got the lead on the first lap of the feature. The two cars in front went to the top and I made the bottom work. I got the lead going into turn three. I tried to set it on cruise control and move through lapped cars as good as I could. We had one restart. Other than that it was smooth sailing. It was nice to race back at home and get a win.”

Starks led the distance to score his first win at Skagit Speedway since June 2016.

He then headed to the Midwest to join Gobrecht Motorsports at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday. Starks qualified third quickest to kick off the action.

“A couple of weeks ago we switched our car to one from last year and we really started to put speed together,” he said. “Then it was a disappointment because we ended up wrecking the car last week and hurting the frame. We were getting comfortable with that car just in time to switch it. We were trying to figure out what car to go to. We pulled down last year’s Knoxville Nationals car and put that together. It ended up working out pretty well.

“We had good speed in qualifying. In the heat race we got bottled up on the start and it was really hard to pass. We got shuffled back to eighth, which didn’t give us great points. We started seventh in the feature and ran eighth pretty much the whole race. We had good cars in front of us in my sights the whole time, but I wasn’t quite good enough to pick up any positions. It was a stout field last weekend with guys tuning up for the races coming up. It felt good to get a solid night in with decent speed.”

Starks’ eighth-place run was his 10th top 10 of the season. He continues to rank ninth in the championship standings.

Next up for Gobrecht Motorsports is a trio of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 races – Friday at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa; Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa; and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 23 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (3).

July 25 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 8 (6); Feature: 8 (7).

SEASON STATS –

26 races, 1 win, 4 top fives, 10 top 10s, 11 top 15s, 16 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa; Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa; and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

