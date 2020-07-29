Priority Aviation $20,000 Sponsorship Postponed to 2021!

By Bob Baker

(National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum) July 29, 2020 – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the postponed Knoxville Nationals, the Priority Aviation $20,000 Sponsorship program will see the same fate. The program will be moved to 2021, with drivers already in the running, keeping their donations towards next year’s contest.

Currently, Robbie Kendall has the most donations, followed by Carson McCarl, McKenna Haase and Brian Brown.

In addition to the $20,000 first place prize for the driver/team raising the most funds for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, Richard and Jennifer Marshall, of Priority Aviation, will be awarding the second place earner $10,000 and the third place earner $5,000!

“We’re really disappointed that we have to postpone the Priority Aviation sponsorship this year,” said Richard Marshall of Priority Aviation. “Luckily, drivers who have been represented with donations towards the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum can have those carry over to next year. The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum is very dear to our hearts! We appreciate everyone’s understanding in a year that’s been trying to us all.”

All that sprint car teams and fans need to do is have their prospective members or donors visit www.SprintCarStuff.com and order a membership there, or contact the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. If ordering online, specify your driver or race team in the “Notes” section on the final page.

The driver or team with the highest amount of donations returned to the museum before July 31, 2021 at 6 p.m., will receive the $20,000 sponsorship funding. Second will be awarded $10,000 and third, $5,000. Memberships start at only $25 per year, but any donation amount will be accepted. So everyone can afford to help out their favorite race team and the museum!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!