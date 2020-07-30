A Big Night of Racing This Saturday!

From Kendra Jacobs

A big car count and big names are on tap for this Saturday’s Weiler Night with Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions.

Kyle Larson, Aaron Reutzel, Paul McMahan, Rico Abreu and more take on the Knoxville drivers in the last 410 event before the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series “The One and Only” three-day event.

The 360 winged sprint cars will hit the track for the final time before the 30th Annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Hot laps begin at 6:45pm, local time.Tickets are on sale now here or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431. Adult tickets are $20; Teens are $10 and children 12 and under are free. Seating is limited to 7,000 spectators. Guests can sit in even numbered rows only and leave three empty seats between groups in a row.