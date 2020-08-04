USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS INVADE PETALUMA SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 3, 2020… This Saturday, August 8th, the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series will invade Petaluma Speedway for their first race of the season. Promoted by Rick Faeth, the special non-points event will also feature Dwarf Cars, 600 Micro Sprints, and Mini Stocks. The GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED, the Pit Gates will open at noon, Practice starts at 5:00pm, and Racing at “The Fastest 3/8 Mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” will begin at 6:00pm. For event information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE). A live pay per view internet broadcast is available at floracing.com.

Series officials are looking for sponsors to add bonuses and increase the night’s purse. As this writing goes to press, Saturday’s race will pay $800-to-win, $400-for-2nd, $300-for 3rd, $250-for-4th, $200-for 5th, and $100-to-start. To limit person to person contact during the night, all racers must purchase their license / membership ahead of the event at usacracing.com or usaclicense.com. In addition, the entry fee will be taken from the night’s winnings.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM.

– CALIFORNIA STATE PROTOCOL CALLS FOR COMPETITORS, CREWS, OFFICIALS, AND ANYONE ON THE GROUNDS TO PRACTICE SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCING, PROPER SANITIZING, AND FOLLOW LOCAL REGULATIONS REGARDING THE COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS.

– PETALUMA COVID-19 WAIVER FORM: Petaluma Speedway has a mandatory competitor COVID-19 Waiver Form at petaluma-speedway.com/covid-waiver.

– PETALUMA MANDATORY MUFFLERS: FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– PETALUMA TARP RULE: Tarps are mandatory under all racecars in the pit area and must stick out at least one foot at each side.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS ARE ALLOWED.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A as the only approved right rear tires. The listed right rear tires are also legal with the USAC National, USAC/CRA, and USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars. The Hoosier Medium is also legal with the VRA Sprint Cars.

– Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads.

– The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver.

– The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at westcoastsprintcars.com and usacracing.com.

To date, Petaluma Speedway has held two USAC West Coast Sprint Car events. 2018 Champion Austin Liggett topped last October’s show and “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign claimed the July 29, 2017 race after setting the track record of 13.728.

Last season, Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) became the tenth different driver to claim the series championship. Ryan Timmons, Koen Shaw, T.J. Smith, J.J. Ringo, Hannah Mayhew, Austin Liggett, Austin Ervine, Slater Helt, and Jake Swanson rounded out the top-10 in points. Ringo earned rookie of the year honors.

Petaluma Speedway is located on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Due to the local health department regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED for the event. For more information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE).

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC Western States Midget live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino.

PETALUMA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Geoff Ensign, 1-Austin Liggett.