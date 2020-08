Anthony McCune Two-for-Two With Must See Racing

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (August 8, 2020) — Anthony McCune picked up his second feature victory of the weekend with the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series Saturday at Golden Sands Speedway. McCune took the lead from Charlie Schultz on lap 30 of the 50 lap main event and holding off his uncle Jimmy McCune for the victory. Schultz, Bobby Santos III, and Jason Blonde rounded out the top five.

Must See Racing

Golden Sands Speedway

Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Saturday August 8, 2020

Qualifying:

1. 36-Troy DeCaire, 10.544

2. 8-Anthony McCune, 10.789

3. 13-Joe Liguori, 10.812

4. 42-Jason Blonde, 10.835

5. 9C-Charlie Schultz, 10.855

6. 22A-Bobby Santos III, 10.919

7. 88-Jimmy McCune, 10.979

8. 75C-Jerry Caryer, 11.265

9. 85-Rick Holley, 11.435

10. 6K-Kevin Feeney, 11.435

11. 7-Tom Jewel, 11.451

12. 13D-Jacob Dolinar, 11.465

13. 8B-Adam Biltz, 11.653

Heat Race #1:

1. 8-Anthony McCune

2. 22A-Bobby Santos III

3. 6K-Kevin Feeney

4. 75C-Jerry Caryer

5. 42-Jason Blonde

6. 13D-Jacob Dolinar

Heat Race #2:

1. 85-Rick Holley

2. 9C-Charlie Schultz

3. 36-Troy DeCaire

4. 7-Tom Jewel

5. 88-Jimmy McCune

6. 13-Joe Liguori

7. 8B-Adam Biltz

Feature:

1. 8-Anthony McCune

2. 88-Jimmy McCune

3. 9C-Charlie Schultz

4. 22A-Bobby Santos III

5. 42-Jason Blonde

6. 75C-Jerry Caryer

7. 7-Tom Jewel

8. 85-Rick Holley

9. 6K-Kevin Feeney

10. 13-Joe Liguori

11. 36-Troy DeCaire

12. 8B-Adam Biltz

13. 26-Jeff Bloom