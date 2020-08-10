All Stars to visit Wilmot and Plymouth on August 21-22

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (8/9/20) – With a two-week break in the schedule to allow full-time teams the opportunity to participate in previously scheduled marquee events at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will return to competition on Friday and Saturday, August 21-22, with a two-day trek through Wisconsin and Indiana. America’s Series was originally slated to visit I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan, during the respective weekend, but the visit to Wilmot has replaced I-96 Speedway on the schedule.

The traveling All Stars will kick-off the weekend with another head-to-head battle with the finest of the Bumper-to-Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, this time invading the Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin, on Friday evening, August 21. The All Stars and IRA last flexed their muscles in the Badger State during the second-ever Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at Plymouth Dirt Track on Thursday, July 30. Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson was the victor, earning a $26,000 payday in the process.

Leading the IRA charge in defending home dirt against the invading All Stars is multi-time IRA champion and six-time winner in 2020, Bill Balog. The ‘North Pole Nightmare’ is also the most recent IRA competitor to win at Wilmot Raceway, scoring his sixth Series victory of the season last evening, Saturday, August 8, over Russel Borland, Mike Reinke, Jeremy Schultz, and Scott Biertzer.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will continue their weekend campaign with a Saturday night visit to Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana, on August 22. Two-time and defending All Star champion, Aaron Reutzel, is the defending Plymouth Speedway feature winner, scoring a $5,000 top prize in 2019 over Brock Zearfoss and fellow former two-time champion, Greg Wilson.

For the first time since 2015, the All Star Circuit of Champions will sanction Fremont Speedway’s Jim and Joanne Ford Classic, set to headline action at ‘The Track That Action Built’ on Friday and Saturday, October 9-10. The two-day All Star season finale, also featuring the FAST Series, will award a total weekend winner’s share equaling $15,000; $5,000 during the Friday night preliminary and $10,000 during the Saturday night finale. The ‘Kunkletown Kid’ Ryan Smith, a former full-time All Star who has since turned his attention back to weekly action in Central Pennsylvania, is the last to win the Jim Ford Classic under the All Star banner, scoring the $10,000 victory on September 19, 2015.

Clute, Texas’ Aaron Reutzel is currently on top of the All Star Circuit of Champions points battle heading into the back half of the schedule. The two-time champ owns seven victories on the season, last working his way to victory lane during a stop at Fremont Speedway on Sunday, July 5.

Cory Eliason, the recent Huset’s Speedway Grand Re-Opening winner worth $20,000 on Sunday, August 2, is second the All Star title chase, followed by Paul McMahan, leading Rookie of the Year contender, Zeb Wise, and Odessa, Texas-native, Josh Baughman.

Those seeking additional information pertaining to the events at Wilmot Raceway and Plymouth Speedway should visit each of the respective tracks online at www.wilmotraceway.com and www.plymouthspeedway.net.

Additional news and notes pertaining to the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic will be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans can learn more about Fremont Speedway online at www.fremontohspeedway.com.

Online Coverage:

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of August 2, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 4036

2. Cory Eliason – 3944

3. Paul McMahan – 3780

4. Zeb Wise – 3732

5. Josh Baughman – 3492

6. Skylar Gee – 3474

7. Greg Wilson – 3408

8. Kyle Larson – 2642

9. Brock Zearfoss – 2404

10. Danny Dietrich – 2336

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/5/2020): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2020): Aaron Reutzel

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/10/2020): Aaron Reutzel (2)

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/11/2020): Kyle Larson

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/29/2020): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/30/2020): Austin McCarl

Red Dirt Raceway, Okla. (6/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (4)

81 Speedway, Kan. (6/7/2020): Kyle Larson (2)

Lawton Speedway, Okla. (6/8/2020): Kyle Larson (3)

Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Texas (6/10/2020): Kyle Larson (4)

Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Okla. (6/11/2020): Brock Zearfoss

Monarch Motor Speedway, Texas (6/12/2020): Danny Dietrich

Lonestar Speedway, Texas (6/13/2020): Aaron Reutzel (5)

Chatham Speedway, Louisiana (6/14/2020): Dominic Scelzi

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (6/24/2020): Anthony Macri

Volunteer Speedway, Tenn. (6/27/2020): Aaron Reutzel (6)

SW: Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (7/3/2020): Cap Henry

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/4/2020): Buddy Kofoid

SW: Fremont Speedway, Ohio (7/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (7)

SW: Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (7/6/2020): Cap Henry (2)

SW: Brushcreek Motorsports Complex, Ohio (7/8/2020): Kyle Larson (5)

SW: Muskingum Co. Speedway, Ohio (7/9/2020): Rico Abreu

SW: Portsmouth Raceway Park, Ohio (7/10/2020): Kyle Larson (6)

SW: Sharon Speedway, Ohio (7/11/2020): Cale Conley

SW: Sharon Speedway, Ohio (7/12/2020): Kyle Larson (7)

Williams Grove Speedway, Pa. (7/17/2020): Kyle Larson (8)

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (7/18/2020): Kyle Larson (9)

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (7/19/2020): Kyle Larson (10)

Plymouth Dirt Track, Wis. (7/30/2020): Kyle Larson (11)

34 Raceway, Iowa (7/31/2020): Kyle Larson (12)

Knoxville Raceway, Iowa (8/1/2020): Kyle Larson (13)

Huset’s Speedway, S.D. (8/2/2020): Cory Eliason

