Flick Charges from Eighth to Win at Lernervillle

SARVER, PA (August 14, 2020) — A.J. Flick won the sprint car feature Friday at Lernerville Speedway. Flick charged from eighth starting position, disrupting Michael Bauer and Brandon Matus trading the lead back and forth, taking the top position on lap 18. Flick led the rest of the distance for the victory over Carl Bowser, Bauer, Dan Shetler, and Dan Kruiger.
Lernerville Speedway
Sarver, Pennsylvania
Friday August 14, 2020
Heat Race #1:
1. 2-A.J. Flick
2. 13-Brandon Matus
3. 38-Leyton Wagner
4. 29-Dylan Proctor
5. 33-Brent Matus
6. 7NY-Matt Farnham
7. 250-Jared McFarland
8. 27-Zach Morrow
Heat Race #2:
1. 8-Dan Kuriger
2. J4-John Garvin, Jr
3. 40-George Hobaugh
4. 76-Davey Jones
5. 23-Darren Pifer
6. 23jr-Jack Sodeman, Jr
7. 7K-Dan Shetler
Heat Race #3:
1. 11-Carl Bowser
2. 22-Brandon Spithaler
3. 46-Michael Bauer
4. C1-Clay Riney
5. 14H-Jeremy Hill
6. 31C-Chase Metheney
7. 3-Ryan Beatty
B-Main:
1. 7NY-Matt Farnham
2. 7K-Dan Shetler
3. 23jr-Jack Sodeman, Jr
4. 250-Jared McFarland
5. 27-Zach Morrow
6. 3-Ryan Beatty
7. 31C-Chase Metheney
A-Main:
1. 2-A.J. Flick
2. 11-Carl Bowser
3. 46-Michael Bauer
4. 7K-Dan Shetler
5. 8-Dan Kuriger
6. 22-Brandon Spithaler
7. 13-Brandon Matus
8. 33-Brent Matus
9. 40-George Hobaugh
10. 23jr-Jack Sodeman, Jr
11. 250-Jared McFarland
12. 7NY-Matt Farnham
13. 29-Dylan Proctor
14. 23-Darren Pifer
15. 76-Davey Jones
16. 27-Zach Morrow
17. 14H-Jeremy Hill
18. C1-Clay Riney
19. 38-Leyton Wagner
20. J4-John Garvin, Jr