Flick Charges from Eighth to Win at Lernervillle

SARVER, PA (August 14, 2020) — A.J. Flick won the sprint car feature Friday at Lernerville Speedway. Flick charged from eighth starting position, disrupting Michael Bauer and Brandon Matus trading the lead back and forth, taking the top position on lap 18. Flick led the rest of the distance for the victory over Carl Bowser, Bauer, Dan Shetler, and Dan Kruiger.

Lernerville Speedway

Sarver, Pennsylvania

Friday August 14, 2020

Heat Race #1:

1. 2-A.J. Flick

2. 13-Brandon Matus

3. 38-Leyton Wagner

4. 29-Dylan Proctor

5. 33-Brent Matus

6. 7NY-Matt Farnham

7. 250-Jared McFarland

8. 27-Zach Morrow

Heat Race #2:

1. 8-Dan Kuriger

2. J4-John Garvin, Jr

3. 40-George Hobaugh

4. 76-Davey Jones

5. 23-Darren Pifer

6. 23jr-Jack Sodeman, Jr

7. 7K-Dan Shetler

Heat Race #3:

1. 11-Carl Bowser

2. 22-Brandon Spithaler

3. 46-Michael Bauer

4. C1-Clay Riney

5. 14H-Jeremy Hill

6. 31C-Chase Metheney

7. 3-Ryan Beatty

B-Main:

1. 7NY-Matt Farnham

2. 7K-Dan Shetler

3. 23jr-Jack Sodeman, Jr

4. 250-Jared McFarland

5. 27-Zach Morrow

6. 3-Ryan Beatty

7. 31C-Chase Metheney

A-Main:

1. 2-A.J. Flick

2. 11-Carl Bowser

3. 46-Michael Bauer

4. 7K-Dan Shetler

5. 8-Dan Kuriger

6. 22-Brandon Spithaler

7. 13-Brandon Matus

8. 33-Brent Matus

9. 40-George Hobaugh

10. 23jr-Jack Sodeman, Jr

11. 250-Jared McFarland

12. 7NY-Matt Farnham

13. 29-Dylan Proctor

14. 23-Darren Pifer

15. 76-Davey Jones

16. 27-Zach Morrow

17. 14H-Jeremy Hill

18. C1-Clay Riney

19. 38-Leyton Wagner

20. J4-John Garvin, Jr