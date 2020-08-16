Devon Borden Tops ASCS Frontier Region At Big Sky Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

BILLINGS, Mont. (August 15, 2020) Adding his name to the list of Brodix ASCS Frontier Regional winners, Washington’s Devon Borden knocked down a hard-fought victory at Big Sky Speedway on Saturday night.

Taking the green from the outside of the front row, Borden chased Joe Perry through the opening circuits while holding off the challenge of David Hoiness. Denied the early slide for the lead, the top three broke away from the field and began running down traffic.

Leading Lap 6, Borden was overtaken two laps later by Perry as the pair raced through traffic.

Working the cushion on clean racetrack, Borden tried the bottom a couple times before returning to the top of the Big Sky Speedway. Finding Perry held up by lapped cars with 11 laps complete, Borden again took the point, but the run was again short-lived with Perry back to the top on Lap 13.

Keeping pace after a mid-race caution, Borden slipped through the cushion in turns three and four. Nearly a disaster for the No. 8, traffic again played to his advantage as he battled with David Hoiness for second. Running down the No. 28 as the caution lights came on again, Borden pulled the slide job on the Lap 20 restart, and pulled away by 1.995 seconds.

Joe Perry held onto second with David Hoiness third. Trever Kirkland was fourth with Kory Wermling in fifth. James Setters, Jeremy McCune, Zac Taylor, Robert DeHaan, and Willie Hernandez, Jr. made up the top ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region races next at Black Hills Speedway on Friday, August 28, and Big Sky Speedway on Saturday, August 29.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Big Sky Speedway (Billings, Mont.)

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Car Count: 19

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 37-Trever Kirkland[2]; 2. 28-Joe Perry[6]; 3. 33-Robert DeHaan[7]; 4. 15-James Sires[1]; 5. 2X-Mike Manwill[4]; 6. 18-Paul Jones[5]; 7. 20X-McKayla Worley[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Devon Borden[3]; 2. 27DD-David Hoiness[6]; 3. 0J-Jeremy McCune[2]; 4. 11-Mindy McCune[1]; 5. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr[5]; 6. 31-Shane Moore[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-James Setters[2]; 2. 9K-Kory Wermling[4]; 3. 86-Zac Taylor[5]; 4. 20-Mitchell Burns[1]; 5. 38B-Bryan Brown[6]; 6. 77-Damon McCune[3]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 8-Devon Borden[2]; 2. 28-Joe Perry[1]; 3. 27DD-David Hoiness[3]; 4. 37-Trever Kirkland[5]; 5. 9K-Kory Wermling[6]; 6. 2-James Setters[7]; 7. 0J-Jeremy McCune[9]; 8. 86-Zac Taylor[8]; 9. 33-Robert DeHaan[4]; 10. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr[14]; 11. 77-Damon McCune[18]; 12. 38B-Bryan Brown[10]; 13. 20-Mitchell Burns[13]; 14. 18-Paul Jones[16]; 15. 11-Mindy McCune[12]; 16. 31-Shane Moore[17]; 17. 2X-Mike Manwill[15]; 18. 20X-McKayla Worley[19]; 19. 15-James Sires[11]