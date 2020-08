Allstar Performance: August 21-23, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 21-23, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday August 21, 2020

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – AFCS 305 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – AFCS 410 Sprint Cars

Aztec Speedway – Aztec, NM – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Sprint Car Nationals

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Candyman Classic Twin 20’s

Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – USA – ASCS Sooner Region

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – D2 Midgets

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – POWRi Speed Weekend

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – World of Outlaws / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Northern Tour

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association

Saturday August 22, 2020

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Sprint Car Series – Sharon Boetcher Memorial

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Sprint Car Series

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Auburndale Speedway – Auburndale, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series – Dave Westernman Memorial

Aztec Speedway – Aztec, NM – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Central Missouri State Fair Speedway – Warrensburg, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Devil’s Lake, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Series

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Sprint Car Nationals

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Enid Speedway – Enid, OK – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Washington Midget Racing Association

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Limited Sprints – Limited Sprint Showdown

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series – Car-State Open Wheel Nationals

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Dick Gaines Memorial

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Double Features

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Night Before the 500 Special Event

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Night Before the 500 Special Event

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Camfield Memorial

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Speed Tour Sprintcars

Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Monett Motor Speedway – Monett, MO – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region

Monett Motor Speedway – Monett, MO – USA – ASCS Sooner Region

Monett Motor Speedway – Monett, MO – USA – ASCS Warrior Region

Natural Bridge Speedway – Natural Bridge, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Ocean 360 Sprint Cars – Johnny Key Classic

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Western Midget Racing

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Open Wheel Madness IV

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series – Open Wheel Madness IV

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Open Wheel Madness IV

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Makeup from 8/15

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Makeup from 8/1

Red River Valley Speedway – West Fargo, ND – USA – World of Outlaws

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Midget Cars

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club

Sanida Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds

Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ – USA – ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Outlaw Midgets

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Fair

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Woodhull Raceway – Woodhull, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour

Sunday August 23, 2020

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Indiana State Fairgrounds – Indianapolis, IN – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship – Hoosier 100

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – POWRi Speed Weekend

Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Series

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars