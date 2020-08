Feature Winners: August 20 – 23, 2020

Thursday August 20, 2020

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Sprint Car Nationals – Jake Bubak

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Colby Thornhill

Friday August 21, 2020

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – AFCS 305 Sprint Cars – Jamie Miller

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – AFCS 410 Sprint Cars – Cap Henry

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Mike Pennel

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Brady Short

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Garrett Bard

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Sprint Car Nationals – Zach Blurton

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Candyman Classic Twin 20’s – Brady Bacon

Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – USA – ASCS Sooner Region – Blake Hahn

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Ricky Peterson

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Chris Martin

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Dan Shtler

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – POWRi Speed Weekend – Buddy Kofoid

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship – Tanner Swanson

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency – Josh Flint

Rapid Speedway – Rock Rapids, IA – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Justin Henderson

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – World of Outlaws / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Northern Tour – Kyle Larson

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Steve Owings

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska – Stu Snyder

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association – Wyatt Burks

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jared Jansen

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jeff Carney

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Freddie Rahmer

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / Interstate Racing Association – Cory Eliason

Saturday August 22, 2020

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints – John Ricketts

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Josh Schneiderman

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Sprint Car Series – Sharon Boetcher Memorial – Michael Helterbran

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Sprint Car Series – Kyle Kruger

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Billy Johnson

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series – Cole Duncan

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Paul Weaver

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Cap Henry

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Kenny Edkin

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series – Seth Carlson

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Zane Devault

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series – Cam Schafer

Central Missouri State Fair Speedway – Warrensburg, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – Quinton Benson

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Noah Harris

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Marcus Thomas

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Devil’s Lake, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Series – Dusty Lawson

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – Sprint Car Nationals – Jake Bubak

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Trevor Grossenbacher

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Keith Martin

Enid Speedway – Enid, OK – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association – Brett Wilson

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series – Car-State Open Wheel Nationals – Trey Marcham

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Elliot Amdahl

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Keith Martin

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Garet Williamson

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jason Whipple

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Dick Gaines Memorial – Joss Moffatt

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints – T.J. Herrell

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Dane Fields

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Double Features – Tyler Ross

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Double Features – Chris Arnold

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Danny Dietrich

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship – Night Before the 500 Special Event – Bobby Santos III

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Night Before the 500 Special Event – Kody Swanson

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Camfield Memorial – Jake Neuman

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Speed Tour Sprintcars – Casey Tillman

Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Greg Dobrosky

Monett Motor Speedway – Monett, MO – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region / ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region – Ayrton Gennetten

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Justin Henderson

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Tony Jackson

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Bradley Terrell

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Ben Schmidt

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Aaron Reutzel

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Open Wheel Madness IV – Nick Sweigart

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series – Open Wheel Madness IV – Alex Bright

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Open Wheel Madness IV – Blane Heimbach

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Makeup from 8/15 – Logan Wagner

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Makeup from 8/1 – Anthony Macri

Red River Valley Speedway – West Fargo, ND – USA – World of Outlaws – Kyle Larson

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Derek Hagar

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Brad Lovelady

Sanida Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jason Tanner

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series – Andy Baugh

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series – Will Armitage

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jason Keith

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – Brad Babb

Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association – Sean Murphy

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Outlaw Midgets – Chad Winfrey

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Ricky Peterson

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Fair – Bill Balog

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Derek Crane

Sunday August 23, 2020

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Tyler Ross

Indiana State Fairgrounds – Indianapolis, IN – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship – Hoosier 100 – Kyle Larson

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – POWRi Speed Weekend – Buddy Kofoid

Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – USA – Western Renegade Sprint Series – Zach Hultstrand

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Jeremy Weaver