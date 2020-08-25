Skagit Speedway Featuring Live Video Stream of Thursday Night Thunder Presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (Aug. 24, 2020) – The next round of Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation showcases sprint cars, midgets and outlaw tuners this Thursday.

Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints, Northwest Focus Midgets and Outlaw Tuners are the featured divisions during the broadcast-only event. With the state of Washington not allowing spectators into events, Skagit Speedway offers a live video stream for anyone around the world to view the action at the dirt oval.

The price for the Pay-Per-View broadcast is only $24.95, which is the cost of one adult and one junior ticket at the track. Fans will need to visit the website and create a profile to be able to view the race. Payment and viewing instructions will follow. Visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV to watch the event.

Qualifying is scheduled to start the action at 6:45 p.m. (Pacific) with Opening Ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. and racing to follow.

The tightest points battle at Skagit Speedway is in the Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints division. Sean Johnson leads by a mere seven points over Eric Turner. Kelsey Carpenter is only 18 points out of the lead with Bill Rude 26 points behind Johnson. Steve Parker rounds out the top five and is 40 points out of the top spot.

Jared Peterson has won the last three Northwest Focus Midgets races at Skagit Speedway to build a 38-point advantage in the standings at the track. Shane Smith leads Nick Evans by only 10 points for the runner-up position.

Rick Young continues to lead the way in the Outlaw Tuners championship standings thanks to a top-five run in all seven starts this season. Young has a 55-point lead over Zach Dalrympie with Howard Vos 73 points behind Young.

The pit gates open at 3 p.m. with the drivers meeting at 6 p.m. Teams are recommended to bring hand sanitizer and anyone entering the pit area should follow the advised COVID-19 guidelines. If anyone is not feeling well or has a high temperature please stay home.

Thursday during Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation featuring Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints, Northwest Focus Midgets and Outlaw Tuners

Skagit Speedway features a live video stream of its racing competition from hot laps through the checkered flag of the final race of the night. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV.

Website: http://www.SkagitSpeedway.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/skagitspeedway

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skagitspeedway/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skagitspeedway/

Skagit Speedway is a premier 3/10-mile, high-banked dirt oval located in Alger, Wash. The season traditionally runs from April through September with featured divisions including Budweiser 360 Sprint Cars, Skagit Aggregates Modifieds and Outlaw Tuners. The track also hosts special events each year, including a visit by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.com.