Zimmerman Zooms With ASCS Elite Non-Wing At Superbowl Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

GREENVILLE, Texas (August 29, 2020) Capturing his third victory of the season with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Justin Zimmerman shot to the lead from the right of the front row and never relinquished the spot Saturday night at Superbowl Speedway.

Keeping the field at bay through numerous pauses in the A-Feature, Zimmerman paced the cushion of the three-eighths-mile oval for his ninth overall victory with the series. Making a late-race move for the runner-up spot, Stephen Smith ended up second with Shon Deskins slipping back to third. Making a run from 11th, Justin Fifield came home fourth with Paul White making up four spots to fifth.

Problems in his Heat Race that relegated him to the tail of the A-Feature, El Paso’s Jeremy Jonas wheeled his Avenger Chassis No. 15 from 19th to sixth. Rodney Henderson crossed seventh with Jason Howell eighth. From 16th, Cody Freeman made it to ninth with Mike Merrell advancing from 18th to complete the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating is off until the 2020 season finale at Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas on Saturday, October 10.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Superbowl Speedway (Greenville, Texas)

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Car Count: 19

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 79X-Keith Martin[3]; 2. 44-Jason Howell[1]; 3. 10-Bryan Debrick[6]; 4. 91-Cody Price[4]; 5. 49-Justin Fifield[7]; 6. 02-Cody Freeman[5]; 7. 15-Jeremy Jonas[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7D-Shon Deskins[2]; 2. 3S-Stephen Smith[3]; 3. 58-Gary Floyd[5]; 4. 1-Paul White[6]; 5. 02X-Dillon Burks[4]; 6. 33-Mike Merrell[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Rodney Henderson[1]; 2. 63-Joshua Stewart[2]; 3. 52-JD Fry[3]; 4. #1-Justin Zimmerman[4]; 5. 118-Scott Evans[5]; 6. 2-Jordan Barbee[6]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[2]; 2. 3S-Stephen Smith[3]; 3. 7D-Shon Deskins[1]; 4. 49-Justin Fifield[11]; 5. 1-Paul White[9]; 6. 15-Jeremy Jonas[19]; 7. 67-Rodney Henderson[10]; 8. 44-Jason Howell[8]; 9. 02-Cody Freeman[16]; 10. 33-Mike Merrell[18]; 11. 2-Jordan Barbee[14]; 12. 02X-Dillon Burks[15]; 13. 10-Bryan Debrick[4]; 14. 63-Joshua Stewart[17]; 15. 52-JD Fry[13]; 16. 91-Cody Price[12]; 17. 118-Scott Evans[6]; 18. 79X-Keith Martin[5]; 19. 58-Gary Floyd[7]