T.J.’s Notebook: Late Models on the Front Page, Heroes and Villains, and More

Two of the people I feel could fit these roles well into the future, Danny Dietrich and Aaron Reutzel, made the All Star weekend in Pennsylvania interesting after Dietrich made contact that spun Reutzel out of the lead in the closing stages of Thursday’s feature at Grandview Speedway.

Sunday the tables were turned as Reutzel drove by Dietrich for the win, making a couple of references to how professional his team behaved throughout the weekend under difficult circumstances and one reference to a win the team could be proud of. Could that be making a statement without saying something directly? Either way the Sprint Car world is more interesting with Reutzel and Dietrich in the mix.

My message to both Dietrich and Reutzel, please don’t change anytime soon because you are keeping things interesting.