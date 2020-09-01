POWRi West Midgets Head to Port City Next Weekend

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (08/31/2020) POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League is set to take on Port City Raceway in Tulsa, OK. next weekend September 12. For only the second time this season POWRi West midget teams will head down the road for a stand-alone show at Port City Raceway. Alongside the midgets, micro teams will also be in attendance.

The last time the POWRi Leagues were at the famous 1/8 mile slightly banked clay oval Cannon McIntosh out of Bixby, OK. made the trip to victory lane for the Seventh Annual Turnpike Challenge. With only a hand full of races left on the schedule, the points to accumulate for the weekend are crucial.

Andrew Felker of Carl Junction, MO. currently leads the POWRi West point’s chase with 5040 points. With the potential of locking up the championship, he just needs to be consistent and finish the next few races. Jake Neuman sits behind in second with 3320 points, and the rookie Tristin Thomas in third with 2920.

Information on Saturday, September 12 race:

Pit Gates Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing at: 7:00 PM

