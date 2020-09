Allstar Performance Event List: September 4-7, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 4-7, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday September 4, 2020

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Josh Burton Memorial

Clinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Dodge County Fairgrounds – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Dodge County Fairgrounds – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – IMCA Sprint Car RaceSaver Nationals

Electric City Speedway – Black Eagle, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

I-75 Raceway – Sweetwater, GA – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – D2 Midgets

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship

Sweetwater Speedway – Rock Springs, WY – USA – ASCS Frontier Region

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Alaska Raceway Park – Palmer, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Little 500

Saturday September 5, 2020

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – AFCS 305 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series

Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT – CAN – Winged Crate Spirnt Cars

Buffalo River Race Park – Glyndon, MN – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – CAS Sprint Car Series

Coos Bay Speedway – Coos Bay, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Iron Man 55 Non-Wing

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – IMCA Sprint Car RaceSaver Nationals

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

ECM Speedway – Bremen, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Electric City Speedway – Black Eagle, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Greenbush Race Park – Greenbush, MN – USA – POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Hermiston Raceway – Hermiston, OR – USA – Idaho Sprintcar Racing League

Hermiston Raceway – Hermiston, OR – USA – Speed Tour Sprintcars

Hermiston Raceway – Hermiston, OR – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization

Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – USA – World of Outlaws

I-35 Speedway – Winston, MO – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS Warrior Region – LOS Nationals

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars – LOS Nationals

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – LOS Nationals

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – King of Non-Wing

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Bob Leiby Memorial Twin 20’s

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Monroe Motor Speedway – Monroe, LA – USA – ASCS Lone Star Region / ASCS Mid-South Region

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Sheyboygan County Fair

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO – USA – USAC National Midget Car Championship

Sweetwater Speedway – Rock Springs, WY – USA – ASCS Frontier Region

Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi Outlaw Midgets

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Sunday September 6, 2020

141 Speedway – Maribel, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – No Points

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – CAS Sprint Car Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – IMCA Sprint Car RaceSaver Nationals

Electric City Speedway – Black Eagle, MT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Greenbush Race Park – Greenbush, MN – USA – POWRi Northern Renegrades Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – USA – World of Outlaws

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS Warrior Region – LOS Nationals

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car League – LOS Nationals

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – LOS Nationals

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series

Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Labor Day Weekend Challenge

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Pete Jacobs Memorial

Monday Septmeber 7, 2020

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Labor Day Classic