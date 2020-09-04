USAC STRENGTHENS ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF INDUSTRY INSURANCE AUTHORITY LAURA HAUENSTEIN

From USAC

SPEEDWAY, IN (September 3rd, 2020) – The United States Auto Club (USAC Racing) announced today the addition of Laura Hauenstein to the sanctioning body’s leadership team.

Laura will join USAC Racing as Risk & Compliance Manager – overseeing the insurance needs of the expanding portfolio of racing series under USAC’s sanction.

Laura comes to USAC with an unparalleled background and portfolio of experience in motorsports insurance, having worked extensively in nearly every capacity as a leading agent and broker for multiple insurance carriers representing an array of clients throughout auto racing.

She has over 20 years of experience in the motorsports industry, working tirelessly for organizations to streamline processes by developing the programs that are beneficial to them and their teams.

Some of Laura’s career highlights in motorsports have included:

* Working collaboratively with a key carrier, she successfully built the second largest insurance program in U.S. motorsports;

* Helped to revolutionize how motorsports policies are structured by developing a groundbreaking approach to underwriting; and

* Has functioned as an underwriter with line of authority in motorsports.

Most importantly, Laura is widely viewed across motorsports as a staunch advocate for members of the racing world regardless of size and experience.

In her new capacity at USAC, Laura will offer enhanced oversight of risk management at the series, track and participant levels where her responsibilities will include forming and managing new guidelines working in the industry under the various state-issued COVID-19 protocols.

Since 1956, United States Auto Club (USAC) has established itself as being the most diversified motorsports sanctioning body in the world. It is the official sanctioning body of many of today’s largest racing series including its own portfolio of circle track series in Sprint, Midget and .25 Midget racing (quarter midgets), road racing, karting, off-road and rally events, just to name a few. USAC has over 17,000 competitors racing at more than 1,000 sanctioned events globally.