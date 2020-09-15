Skagit Speedway Season Finale Crowns Champions in Sprints, Modifieds and Outlaw Tuners This Thursday

Inside Line Promotions

– ALGER, Wash. (Sept. 14, 2020) – The 2020 season has been a roller coaster for racing.

The State of Washington hasn’t allowed spectators into entertainment events, but that didn’t stop Funtime Promotions and track owner Steve Beitler from hosting a season. The track has held weekly racing since the beginning of June with each night being showcased via a live video stream.

That will be the case this Thursday during the season finale of Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation. Track champions will be crowned in the Budweiser 360 Sprints, Skagit Aggregates Modifieds and Outlaw Tuners divisions.

For those not attending the race with a team the Pay-Per-View broadcast will feature all of the action from hot laps through the waving of the final checkered flag of the evening. Visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV to watch live.

The price for the Pay-Per-View broadcast is only $24.95, which is the cost of one adult and one junior ticket at the track. Fans will need to visit the website and create a profile to be able to view the race. Payment and viewing instructions will follow.

Qualifying is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. (Pacific) with Opening Ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. and racing to follow.

Devon Borden owns a 59-point lead in the Budweiser 360 Sprints championship standings over Chase Goetz. Colby Thornhill is three points behind Goetz with Cam Smith 90 points out of the lead.

The Skagit Aggregates Modifieds title will come down to the feature as Adam Holtrop leads Craig Moore by only 17 points. Ben Gunderson is 28 points out of the top spot. Rick Smith ranks fourth – 61 points behind Holtrop – and Mike Steltz rounds out the top five only 18 points behind Smith.

Rick Young holds a 71-point advantage in the Outlaw Tuners championship standings. Young has a top five in all 10 races this year, which is the most of any driver in any division at Skagit Speedway this season. Zach Dalrympie ranks second with Colin Sims, Jon Edwards and Howard Vos rounding out the top five, respectively.

The pit gates open at 3 p.m. with the drivers meeting at 6 p.m. Teams are recommended to bring hand sanitizer and anyone entering the pit area should follow the advised COVID-19 guidelines. If anyone is not feeling well or has a high temperature please stay home.

