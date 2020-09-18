McCune Wins Super Sprint Feature at M40 Speedway

JONES, MI (September 18, 2020) — Jimmy McCune won the Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints feature on Friday at M40 Speedway. McCune held off Aaron Pierce for the victory. The win was McCune’s second of the 2020 season. Jason Blonde, Tyler Roahrig, and Joe Ligouri rounded out the top five.

Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints

M40 Speedway

Jones, Michigan

Friday September 18, 2020

Qualifying:

1. 26P-Arron Pierce, 10.529

2. 88-Jiimmy McCune, 10.963

3. 42-Jason Blonde, 10.982

4. 26-Jeff Bloom, 11.353

5. 13-Joe Ligori, 11.446

6. 44-Teddy Alberts, 11.558

7. 7-Tom Jewell, 11.622

8. 99-Tyler Roahrig, 11.622

9. 10-Christian Koehler, 11.674

10. 15-Tim Hanthorne, 12.087

11. 11-Tom Geren, 12.194

12. 51-Josh Sexton, 12.412

Feature:

1. 88-Jimmy McCune

2. 26P-Aaron Pierce

3. 42-Jason Blonde

4. 99-Tyler Roahrig

5. 13-Joe Ligouri

6. 26-Jeff Bloom

7. 10-Chrisian Koehler

8. 44-Teddy Alberts

9. 7-Tom Jewell

10. 11-Tom Geren

11. 15-Tim Hanthorne

12. 51-Josh Sexton