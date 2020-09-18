The Title Chases at DCRP!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (September 17, 2020) – It all comes down to Saturday night at Dodge City Raceway Park.

The season championships will be finalized in Saturday’s Eighth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship event.

An event that has grown into a must-win for any racer that frequents the 3/8-mile clay oval, positions throughout the top ten of each division can be shuffled pending Saturday night results.

Saturday’s card features the five championship chase divisions, including the Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars versus the United Rebel Sprint Series along with the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Saturday’s green flag flies at 7:30 p.m.

A look at the current title chases…

Hambelton Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars:

Taylor Velasquez took advantage of a rough night for Luke Cranston during August’s DCRP Sprint Car Nationals to take over the top spot. A finish of eighth or better will secure another track championship for Velasquez. But a miscue opens the door for Cranston to make it two in row at DCRP.

Jordan Knight picked off another win over Labor Day weekend and still has Cranston well within his sights for second and a mathematical chance at swiping the crown.

Feature Winners: Jake Bubak 2, Brett Becker 1, Zach Blurton 1, Luke Cranston 1, Jordan Knight 1, Taylor Velasquez 1, Koby Walters 1.

Non-Point Wins: Jordan Knight 1, Cody Lampe 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Taylor Velasquez 1,105, 2. Luke Cranston 1,079, 3. Jordan Knight 1,064, 4. Ray Seemann 1,044, 5. Tyler Knight 970, 6. Brian Herbert 955, 7. Kris Moore 915, 8. Ross Essenburg 902, 9. Kohl Ricke 855, 10. Kyler Johnson 849.

IMCA Modifieds:

In his rookie season piloting an IMCA Modified, Dakota Sproul has won four of six features at DCRP this season and can do no worse than tying for the championship by simply taking the green flag in Saturday night’s feature.

Trent Gray holds down second and could tie Sproul with an early Sproul exit to a 20th place finish. And he has to win as well. Gray’s hold on second is tenuous though with Kale Beavers just five points back.

Feature Winners: Dakota Sproul 4, Kale Beavers 1, Clay Sellard 1.

Non-Point Wins: Tracy Link 2, Nick Link 1, William Nusser 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Dakota Sproul 841, 2. Trent Gray 791, 3. Kale Beavers 786, 4. David Solberg 752, 5. Danny Keller 734, 6. Nick Link 652, 7. William Nusser 643, 8. Joel Lane 642, 9. Jack Kirchoff 622, 10. Jim Graves 467.

IMCA Sport Modifieds:

Consistency has Mike Lunow one night away from a championship. Entering the night with a 47-point lead over Kamren Gruber, an 18th place finish or better puts the title away.

The points are tight from second on back with Gruber just seven points ahead of Brendyn Nordyke and another four drivers within another 30 points.

Feature Winners: Brandon Kenny 2, Brett Berry 1, Monty Nordyke 1, Matt Rucker 1, Kaleb Roach 1, Luke Stallbaumer 1.

Non-Point Wins: Brian May 1, Kyle Wiens 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Mike Lunow 939, 2. Kamren Gruber 892, 3. Brendyn Nordyke 885, 4. Luke Stallbaumer 877, 5. Jeff Kaup 872, 6. Brian May 863, 7. Monty Nordyke 861, 8. Ryan Kirchoff 847, 9. Mike Appel 820, 10. Bart Baker 713.

IMCA Stock Cars:

The closest battle for the title is in the Stock Car ranks. Troy Burkhart is well within striking distance at just 19 points off the lead pace, but Chris Oliver can secure the crown with a finish of sixth or better. Oliver won the last points race on August 15.

Feature Winners: Troy Burkhart 2, Gregg Schell 2, Jeff Kaup 1, Chris Oliver 1.

Non-Point Wins: Ondre Rexford 1, Gregg Schell 1.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Chris Oliver 849, 2. Troy Burkhart 830, 3. Jeff Kaup 814, 4. Ondre Rexford 780, 5. Jesse Smith 731, 6. Gregg Schell 688, 7. Marlin Hogie 524, 8. Paul Zimmerman 414, 9. Michael Pepper 391, 10. Anthony Finch 384.

IMCA Hobby Stocks:

Duane Wahrman is making a late push for the championship with a win in the most recent points race on August 15. But it may be too late, as Hays’ Tathan Burkhart carries a 23-point lead into Saturday’s finale and can wrap it up with a finish of seventh or better.

Feature Winners: Tathan Burkhart 2, Duane Wahrman 2, Brady Bencken 1, Trevor Schmidt 1.

Non-Point Wins: Trevor Schmidt 2.

Current Top Ten in Points: 1. Tathan Burkhart 876, 2. Duane Wahrman 853, 3. Dion Priddy 784, 4. Skeets Salazar 783, 5. Brett Copeland 775, 6. Chad Kelley 655, 7. Keith Carr 621, 8. Cole Pfeifer 336, 9. Derrick Sprott 308, 10. Brady Bencken 295.

General admission for Saturday’s Eighth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship at DCRP is just $15 with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

The Comfort Suites located conveniently at 2700 West Wyatt Earp Boulevard in Dodge City is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. With an extensive list of classic amenities, Comfort Suites will help you feel right at home when traveling. Be sure to ask for the Dodge City Raceway Park rate when booking. For more information, check online at https://www.choicehotels.com/kansas/dodge-city/comfort-suites-hotels/ks193?brand=CI or call 620-801-4545.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.