Bowser Wins Makeup Feature at Tri-City

FRANKLIN, PA (September 19, 2020) — Carl Boswer won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Tri-City Raceway Park that was part of a make-up from the August 23rd event. Bowser started on the front row and led every lap. Brandon Spithaler, Jack Sodeman Jr, Dan Shetler, and Brandon Matus rounded out the top five.

Tri-City Raceway Park

Franklin, Pennsylvania

Saturday September 19, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature (Makeup from 8/23):

1. 11-Carl Bowser

2. 22-Brandon Spithaler

3. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr

4. 7k-Dan Shetler

5. 13-Brandon Matus

6. 12-Darrin Gallagher

7. 38-Leyton Wagner

8. 33-Brent Matus

9. 1LEFT-Ivan Johnson

10. 5-Bob McMillin

11. 55-Gary Kreiss

12. 34M-Mike Marano II

DNS: 29X-Dylan Proctor

DNS: 23s-Russ Sansosti

DNS: 45-Paul Kish

DNS: 66-Ken Rossey

DNS: 20B-Cody Bova