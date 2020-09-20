From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, KS (September 19, 2020) — Zach Blurton Triumphs in DCRP’s Jerry Soderberg Memorial Again with Dakota Sproul, Brian May, Troy Burkhart and Tathan Burkhart Reach Victory Lane as Well!

Lonnie Wheatley, DODGE CITY, Kan. (September 19, 2020) – Zach Blurton added a fourth Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship win to his resume by topping Saturday night’s season-ending DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Car feature event atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval.

While Blurton scored his third consecutive win in the eighth rendition of the Soderberg Memorial Championship, Dakota Sproul and Tathan Burkhart put exclamation points on championship seasons with wins in the IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Hobby Stocks, respectively, with Brian May besting the IMCA Sport Modifieds and Troy Burkhart topping the IMCA Stock Cars.

In the 25-lap Hambelton Racing DCRP vs. United Rebel Sprint Series feature, fourth-starter Zach Blurton slid past Kyler Johnson on a lap three restart and led the rest of the way for his second DCRP win of the year and third consecutive win in the season-ender.

After an early red flag, Blurton weathered one more red flag seven laps shy of the checkered flag when Connor Atkinson flipped in turn two.

Blurton took off again on the restart and posted the win ahead of Johnson with Jeff Stasa, J.D. Johnson and Luke Cranston rounding out the top five while eighth-place finisher Taylor Velasquez secured his third track championship.

Dakota Sproul finished off his rookie campaign in the IMCA Modified ranks by racing to victory lane for the fifth time in seven tries to put the clamps on the season championship.

After starting ninth, Sproul wasted little time working his way into contention and then raced past Jesse Richter for the point on the fifth round. Sproul checked out over the remainder of the 19-lapper, racing to straightaway win ahead of Richter, Kale Beavers, Nick Link and Tracy Link.

On the heels of his first win during Labor Day Weekend action two weeks ago, Brian May struck again to take victory honors in the 19-lap IMCA Sport Modified feature.

May worked the top side to take the lead away from Bart Baker on the seventh round and then survived several side-by-side laps for the lead with Jeff Kaup to take the win. Kaup settled for second with Luke Stallbaumer, Kyle Wiens and Monty Nordyke rounding out the top five while Mike Appel used a tenth-place finish to seal the track championship.

Troy Burkhart wasted no time racing from third into the lead and paced the field throughout in the 19-lap IMCA Stock Car feature. Burkhart led the way to the stripe ahead of Gregg Schell with Chris Oliver securing the championship by filling out the podium in third.

Tathan Burkhart finished off the father-son act by winning the 19-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature to secure the track title.

Burkart battled past Duane Wahrman prior to the midway point and led the rest of the way for his third DCRP win of the year ahead of Wahrman and Brett Copeland.

The DCRP season concludes with Sunday’s final round of action atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval. The Micro Sprint and Kart card that offers free admission to the grandstands goes green at 4:00 p.m.