Tribute to Mac Tiner coming to Placerville Speedway on October 3rd

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – September 21, 2020…Next up at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway will be the inaugural running of the “Tribute to Mac Tiner” on Saturday October 3rd.

With the season winding down the track looks forward to honoring a man that was a big part of the racing scene in Northern California. Four divisions will make up the show including Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and the BCRA Midget Lites.

Mac Tiner Sr. passed away earlier this year and is a Hall of Fame inductee of the West Capital Raceway, NCRA and Calistoga Speedway respectively.

In addition to being a multi-time winner at the Roseville Speedway he also picked up track championships with his son Mac Jr. driving during the 1988 season at Grass Valley, as well as with Al Young Racing and Jeff Young driving in 1996 at Marysville Raceway. He was also known as being the fastest man on the infield at West Capital, as he and brother Johnny teamed up to have immense success at the track. Mac was also a multiple-time winner at the famed Sacramento Autorama.

The Tiner family is currently raising money to elevate the purse for the October 3rd event. If anyone would like to donate towards the event, please contact Steven Tiner at 916-417-2279 or Rod Tiner at 916-704-4123.

The grandstands continue to be closed for spectators and all pit area guidelines remain in place. To view the pit area guidelines visit https://www.placervillespeedway.com/covid-faqs

All the action from the “Tribute to Mac Tiner” on Saturday October 3rd can be seen via www.floracing.com

The pit gate will open at noon, with the drivers meeting scheduled for 4:30pm and cars on track shortly after.

Those entering the pit area will be required to sign the standard waiver/release as well as download/print and fill out the COVID-19 waiver/release. Do NOT exit your vehicle to walk up to the Pit Booth, until you reach the gate. The form is available at www.placervillespeedway.com/forms

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592.