COMP Cams Short Track Nationals Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September 23, 2020) Kicking off the month of October with a bang, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and ASCS Mid-South Region will invade Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway and the 33rd annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tire.

Looking ahead to the $10,041 to win affair, the star-studded event takes place Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3 with a Thursday night Test and Tune preceding the event. Two-day tickets are on sale for $40. Tickets purchased the day of the race are $20 for Friday and $28 for Saturday. For the two-day tickets and day of purchase, paying by Debit or Credit Card will add $2.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (501) 455-4567 or online at https://www.i-30speedway.com/short-track-nationals.

Both nights will award points toward the 2020 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network Championship. Following his sixth win of the season, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. has built a 262-point advantage on the field. Having won some of the top events in Sprint Car racing, the driver of the Hills Racing No. 15h has yet to earn the Short Track Nationals crown.

Roger Crockett holds second in tour standings with Harli White third. Following a strong performance during the Hockett/McMillin Memorial, Scott Bogucki has moved to fourth with Jordon Mallett to fifth. Blake Hahn, who has topped the event the past two years, holds sixth with Dylan Westbrook, Matt Covington, Garet Williamson, and Danny Sams III making up the top ten in tour standings.

Closing the gap on Sams, Waco’s Chase Randall is only 45-points from cracking the top ten. Alex Hill follows with Ryan Bickett, Travis Reber, and Justin Sanders filling out the top fifteen.

Provided by Lonnie Wheatley, the format for the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tire will be as follows:

Both nights will feature a full card of heat and qualifying races followed by feature events. The top 40 in passing points each night will advance to four qualifying races with the balance to “C” Mains. Combined points from heats and qualifiers will set lineups for twin “B” Mains and the “A” Main.

While there will be no lock-ins from Friday’s $2,500-to-win preliminary, the top two drivers in combined passing/finishing points from Friday and Saturday heats and qualifiers that don’t race into the Saturday feature will be awarded the 19th and 20th starting positions in the Saturday night STN championship finale. The 21st starting position is reserved for the 2020 I-30 Speedway track champion if needed.

Friday’s Heat Races will pay $150 to win courtesy of H&C Diesel. Saturday night heat races will each offer up $100 to win courtesy of Jenkins Fleet Services.

The top four in Saturday night heat and qualifying race passing/finishing points will compete in the Mike Pack Building Materials “Dash for Cash” that will set the lineup for the first two rows of the 41-lap STN championship finale. The Dash will pay $500 for first, $250 for second, $150 for third, and $100 for fourth.

The “Red Shirt Dash” in honor of Lanny Edwards for non-transfers will pay as follows: 1st – $400, 2nd – $300, 3rd – $250, 4th – $200, 5th – $150, 6th – $100.

Practice on Thursday, October 1 will open at 4:00 P.M. with cars on track from 7:00 P.M through 9:30 P.M. (CT). Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3 will open at 4:00 P.M. Hot Laps will be at 7:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT).

I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126. More information on the Speedway can be found at https://www.i-30speedway.com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

Fans unable to attend can view the event at http://www.floracing.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour | ASCS Mid-South

What: COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tire

Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

When: October 2-3, 2020

Ticket Info:

Friday, October 2: $20 ($22 with with Debit/Credit Card)

Saturday, October 3: $28 ($28 with Debit/Credit Card)

Two-Day: $40 ($42 with Debit/Credit Card)

Youth 12 and under Free into the Grandstands thanks to Hog Wild Janitorial Services LLC on Friday night and Howard Moore Racing on Saturday night

Practice Times: October 1, 2020

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.

Race Day Times – October 2-3, 2020:

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Gates: 4:00 P.M.

Draw/Check-In: 4:30 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld (#14272735-78)

RACEceiver: 454.000

Track Contact Info:

Location: 12297 I-30, Little Rock, AR 72209

Phone: (501) 455-4567

Email: raceytlc@sbcglobal.net

Website: https://www.i-30speedway.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/I-30-Speedway-132861716779250

Twitter: https://twitter.com/I30_Speedway

2020 Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1,942; 2. Roger Crockett 1,680; 3. Harli White 1,613; 4. Scott Bogucki 1,600; 5. Jordon Mallett 1,581; 6. Blake Hahn 1,539; 7. Dylan Westbrook 1,526, 8. Matt Covington 1,446; 9. Garet Williamson 1,367; 10. Danny Sams 1,282; 11. Chase Randall 1,237; 12. Alex Hill 1,226; 13. Ryan Bickett 1,133; 14. Travis Reber 1,107; 15. Justin Sanders 907;

2020 A-Feature Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 6 (2/29 – Canyon Speedway Park; 6/25 – Caney Valley Speedway; 6/27 – I-30 Speedway; 7/17 – U.S. 36 Raceway; 9/13 – I-80 Speedway; 9/19 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Mark Smith – 2 (9/17 – Lucas Oil Speedway, 9/18 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (2/28 – Canyon Speedway Park); Brad Sweet – 1 (3/6 – Merced Speedway); Andy Forsberg – 1 (3/8 – Petaluma Speedway); Harli White – 1 (7/11 – Riverside International Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (8/6 – Knoxville Raceway); Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (8/7 – Knoxville Raceway); Kerry Madsen – 1 (8/8 – Knoxville Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/9 – Southern Iowa Speedway);

