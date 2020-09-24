Grissom on top with 2 Day Transportation Kenyon Midget races remaining

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) The 2020 racing season has been highlighted by unprecedented challenges to all of motorsports. One thing that has not changed is the Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series tradition of deciding driving championships at the last events of the year. This year Colin Grissom will start Saturday’s racing at the Indianapolis Speedrome with a 74.5-point lead over Simpson World Rookie Sam Hinds.

Grissom’s point margin provides a small cushion over Hinds providing he doesn’t stumble in the last two races. Grissom and Hinds are both performing at the top of their respective games, becoming the first two drivers to earn repeat victories in 2020. Hinds won at Anderson on 9/17 with Grissom taking the checkers at US 24 Speedway on 9/19.

Hinds is looking both ways in the point battle, just 44 points separate Ben Varner in third from Hinds. Further back, Ayrton Houk, 2019 Champion Kameron Gladish and 2019 Simpson Rookie of the year hold down the 4th to 6th spots with just 78 points separating the three drivers.

Saturday’s feature event at the Indianapolis Speedrome distance is 50-laps, the second longest race of the year. Grissom has more experience at the Speedrome including one victory, while Hinds is the only two-time winner on pavement in 2020.

The spectator gates will open at 5, with Day Transportation Kenyon Midget qualifying set at 6:30 and racing at 7:00.