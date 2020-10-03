McHugh Wins Opening Night of the 2020 Queensland Sprintcar Championship

BRISBANE, QLD (October 3, 2020) — Lachlan McHugh won the opening night feature of the 2020 Queensland Sprintcar Championship at Ausdesk Archerfield Speedway. McHugh took the lead from Luke Oldfield on lap nine and pulled away for the victory. Oldfield held on for second with Cody Maroske, Brent Kratzmann, and Mitchell Gee rounding out the top five.
Chris Singleton won the midget car feature while Jacob Jolley won the Wingless V6 Sprint Car main event.
2020 Queensland Sprintcar Championship
Ausdesk Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, Queensland
Saturday October 3, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifiying:
1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh, 11.651
2. 17-Luke Oldfield, 11.743
3. 75-Darren Jensen, 11.872
4. 5-Cody Maroske, 11.898
5. 10-Adam Butler, 11.938
6. Q2-Brent Kratzmann, 11.942
7. 33-Callum Walker, 12.011
8. 65-Mitchell Gee, 12.014
9. 78-Andrew Corbet, 12.018
10. 59-Kevin Titman, 12.053
11. 89-Dave Fanning, 12.080
12. 28-Allan Woods, 12.120
13. Q7-Aaron Kelly, 12.137
14. 51-Tim Farrell, 12.166
15. 21-Nick Whell, 12.175
16. 14-Mark Pholi, 12.222
17. NQ2-Andrew Baumber, 12.293
18. 43-Paul Rooks, 12.314
19. 54-Randy Morgan, 12.360
20. 47-Brendon Claridge, 12.447
21. 34-Kevin Britten, 12.459
22. 42-Kristy Bonsey, 12.467
23. 8-Brock Dean, 12.628
24. 46-Dylan Menz, 12.644
25. 74-Brodie Tulloch, 12.915
26. 9-Nathan McFarlane, 12.940
27. 13-Zack Howell, 13.174
28. 73-Libby Ellis, 13.780
29. 18-Scott Genrich, 14.438
Heat Race #1:
1. 54-Randy Morgan
2. 17-Luke Oldfield
3. 21-Nick Whell
4. 65-Mitchell Gee
5. 28-Allan Woods
6. 42-Kristy Bonsey
7. 14-Mark Pholi
8. 33-Callum Walker
9. 13-Zack Howell
Heat Race #2:
1. 47-Brendon Claridge
2. 43-Paul Rooks
3. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
4. 5-Cody Maroske
5. 75-Darren Jensen
6. Q7-Aaron Kelly
7. 78-Andrew Corbet
8. 8-Brock Dean
9. 9-Nathan McFarlane
Heat Race #3:
1. 59-Kevin Titman
2. 34-Kevin Britten
3. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
4. 89-Dave Fanning
5. NQ2-Andrew Baumber
6. 10-Adam Butler
7. 51-Tim Farrell
8. 46-Dylan Menz
9. 74-Brodie Tulloch
10. 73-Libby Ellis
Heat Race #4:
1. 21-Nick Whell
2. 28-Allan Woods
3. 65-Mitchell Gee
4. 17-Luke Oldfield
5. 43-Paul Rooks
6. 42-Kristy Bonsey
7. 59-Kevin Titman
8. NQ2-Andrew Baumber
9. 73-Libby Ellis
Heat Race #5:
1. 34-Kevin Britten
2. 54-Randy Morgan
3. Q7-Aaron Kelly
4. 33-Callum Walker
5. 5-Cody Maroske
6. 10-Adam Butler
7. 14-Mark Pholi
8. 8-Brock Dean
9. 9-Nathan McFarlane
Heat Race #6:
1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
2. 89-Dave Fanning
3. 47-Brendon Claridge
4. 51-Tim Farrell
5. 74-Brodie Tulloch
6. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
7. 46-Dylan Menz
8. 78-Andrew Corbet
9. 13-Zack Howell
10. 75-Darren Jensen
A-Main:
1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
2. 17-Luke Oldfield
3. 5-Cody Maroske
4. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
5. 65-Mitchell Gee
6. 59-Kevin Titman
7. Q7-Aaron Kelly
8. 28-Allan Woods
9. 33-Callum Walker
10. 10-Adam Butler
11. 89-Dave Fanning
12. 34-Kevin Britten
13. 51-Tim Farrell
14. 54-Randy Morgan
15. 21-Nick Whell
16. 78-Andrew Corbet
17. 43-Paul Rooks
18. 47-Brendon Claridge
Midget Cars
Qualifying:
1. 46-Chris Singleton, 14.779
2. 8-Scott Doyle, 14.896
3. 37-Lachy Paulger, 15.083
4. 36-Cal Whatmore, 15.269
5. 5-Brodie Tulloch, 15.272
6. 11-Charlie Brown, 15.526
7. 45-Tom Clauss, 15.564
8. 15-Darren Dillon, 15.585
9. 81-Brad Dawson, 15.689
10. 18-Nathan Mathers, 16.122
11. 6-Darren Vine, 16.128
12. 56-Ricky Robinson, 16.316
13. 23-Zac MacDonald, 16.593
14. 3-Glenn Wright, 17.634
15. 95-Gavin McDowell, 17.876
16. 16-Matt O’Neil, 0
17. 93-Nick McDowell, 0
Heat Race #1:
1. 6-Darren Vine
2. 81-Brad Dawson
3. 95-Gavin McDowell
4. 11-Charlie Brown
Heat Race #2:
1. 45-Tom Clauss
2. 18-Nathan Mathers
3. 36-Cal Whatmore
4. 8-Scott Doyle
5. 46-Chris Singleton
6. 5-Brodie Tulloch
7. 15-Darren Dillon
8. 37-Lachy Paulger
Heat Race #3:
1. 6-Darren Vine
2. 17-Rusty Whittaker
3. 81-Brad Dawson
4. 56-Ricky Robinson
5. 23-Zac MacDonald
6. 95-Gavin McDowell
Heat Race #4:
1. 46-Chris Singleton
2. 36-Cal Whatmore
3. 15-Darren Dillon
4. 18-Nathan Mathers
5. 45-Tom Clauss
6. 8-Scott Doyle
7. 37-Lachy Paulger
8. 5-Brodie Tulloch
Feature:
1. 46-Chris Singleton
2. 36-Cal Whatmore
3. 15-Darren Dillon
4. 18-Nathan Mathers
5. 45-Tom Clauss
6. 8-Scott Doyle
7. 37-Lachy Paulger
8. 5-Brodie Tulloch
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Qualifying:
1. 80-Trent Martin, 15.085
2. 18-Brody Thomsen, 15.458
3. 28-Paul Robinson, 15.479
4. 50-Jayden O’Toole, 15.561
5. 82-Jacob Jolley, 15.639
6. 9-Ryan Harris, 15.686
7. 22-Anthony Joyce, 15.701
8. 80-Liam Atkinson, 15.705
9. 75-Timothy Harris, 15.747
10. 36-Michael Butcher, 15.797
11. 91-James Barton, 15.816
12. 42-Shaun Knight, 15.820
13. 26-Paul Newcombe, 15.861
14. 47-Lachie Robertson, 15.885
15. 30-Shane Costello, 15.920
16. 77-Michael Reid, 15.920
17. 40-James Grady, 15.939
18. 44-Declan Brownsey, 15.952
19. 10-Chris Catchpole, 15.966
20. 78-Steve Pilkington, 16.088
21. 17-Lance Dawson, 16.122
22. 12-Ben Manson, 16.226
23. 11-Kevin Willis, 16.628
24. 24-Scott Mortensen, 16.629
25. 99-Dan Evans, 16.920
Heat Race #1:
1. 11-Kevin Willis
2. 18-Brody Thomsen
3. 75-Timothy Harris
4. 36-Michael Butcher
5. 50-Jayden O’Toole
6. 91-James Barton
7. 30-Shane Costello
8. 10-Chris Catchpole
9. 44-Declan Brownsey
10. 22-Anthony Joyce
11. 24-Scott Mortensen
12. 99-Dan Evans
Heat Race #2:
1. 82-Jacob Jolley
2. 9-Ryan Harris
3. 80-Trent Martin
4. 28-Paul Robinson
5. 80-Liam Atkinson
6. 47-Lachie Robertson
7. 42-Shaun Knight
8. 77-Michael Reid
9. 40-James Grady
10. 78-Steve Pilkington
11. 17-Lance Dawson
Heat Race #3:
1. 9-Ryan Harris
2. 82-Jacob Jolley
3. 77-Michael Reid
4. 18-Brody Thomsen
5. 10-Chris Catchpole
6. 30-Shane Costello
7. 44-Declan Brownsey
8. 40-James Grady
9. 78-Steve Pilkington
Heat Race #4:
1. 80-Trent Martin
2. 28-Paul Robinson
3. 50-Jayden O’Toole
4. 36-Michael Butcher
5. 26-Paul Newcombe
6. 47-Lachie Robertson
7. 42-Shaun Knight
8. 80-Liam Atkinson
9. 12-Ben Manson
10. 75-Timothy Harris
11. 99-Dan Evans
12. 22-Anthony Joyce
13. 24-Scott Mortensen
14. 91-James Barton
B-Main:
1. 40-James Grady
2. 91-James Barton
3. 22-Anthony Joyce
4. 12-Ben Manson
5. 78-Steve Pilkington
A-Main:
1. 82-Jacob Jolley
2. 80-Trent Martin
3. 28-Paul Robinson
4. 36-Michael Butcher
5. 50-Jayden O’Toole
6. 18-Brody Thomsen
7. 80-Liam Atkinson
8. 77-Michael Reid
9. 91-James Barton
10. 26-Paul Newcombe
11. 44-Declan Brownsey
12. 22-Anthony Joyce
13. 47-Lachie Robertson
14. 40-James Grady
15. 9-Ryan Harris
16. 12-Ben Manson
17. 10-Chris Catchpole
18. 11-Kevin Willis
19. 75-Timothy Harris
20. 30-Shane Costello