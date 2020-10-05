Donny Schatz earns Williams Grove National Open crown for richest sprint car payday of 2020

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (October 5, 2020) – For an unprecedented sixth time in event history, Fargo, North Dakota’s Donny Schatz is a Williams Grove Speedway National Open champion, scoring $75,000 in the process equaling the richest payday of the 2020 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series season. Simultaneously, the win bumped Schatz’ season total to five, now with a career total amounting to 299 World of Outlaws victories – third all-time.

Schatz, driver of the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing/Advance Professional/Carquest Auto Parts/Technet Professional Automotive Service/Ford Performance/Mobil 1/Sage Fruit/Curb Records/Absolute Automation & Security/Hunt Brothers Pizza/Digital Ally/J&J Auto Racing/No. 15 sprint car, earned the National Open title from the outside of the second row, taking command of the 40-lap contest for the first time on lap 22, ultimately utilizing the bottom groove to drive underneath race leader, David Gravel, at the exit of turn two.

Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson attempted to make things interesting and did his best to steal the show from the ten-time World of Outlaws champion, but Schatz prevailed, keeping Larson at bay despite a last-ditch effort in both corners on the final lap.

Donny Schatz kicked-off National Open weekend with a seventh-place performance during preliminary competition on Friday, October 2. With all results considered, Schatz remains third in the World of Outlaws point standings, trailing Kasey Kahne Racing entry and defending Outlaw champion, Brad Sweet, by 70 markers.

“Feels good to win that race,” Schatz said in Williams Grove Speedway victory lane. “We tried something in the Dash. Wasn’t all that great but rebounded. ‘Scuba’ (Crew Chief Steve Swenson) changed the car back. He made the right call and did a great job. We’re standing here.”

Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will continue their 2020 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series campaign with another two-day display in the Keystone State, this time visiting the “Speed Palace” that is Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, on Friday and Saturday, October 9-10. The two-day Nittany Showdown will award $8,000 on Friday and $15,000 on Saturday.

Schatz is the defending Nittany Showdown preliminary champion at Port Royal Speedway, holding off Anthony Macri and Brian Brown for the $8,000 payday.

2020 Donny Schatz / Tony Stewart Racing WoO Statistics:

World of Outlaws Races: 47

World of Outlaws Wins: 5

World of Outlaws Top-5s: 21

World of Outlaws Top-10s: 37

**Numbers reflect WoO stats, only