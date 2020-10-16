Ian Madsen Set To Close 2020 World of Outlaws Season with McGhee Motorsports

PETERSEN MEDIA

As the All Star Circuit of Champions Season came to a close last week, it also brought the end of Ian Madsen’s stint with Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports, as he now moves into the McGhee Motorsports entry to close the 2020 World of Outlaws schedule.

“I am really thankful to Mike and Josh Baughman, Wayne Priddy, and Curt Fischer for the opportunity they presented me with the last couple of months,” Ian Madsen said. “I really wanted to give this team a win before our season ended, but still had a lot of fun racing with Wayne and Matt.”

During the final weekend of the year with the ASCoC, Madsen and company got off to a nice start as the St. Marys, NSW pilot earned fast time honors in his qualifying group before running fourth in his heat race.

Winning the Dash, Madsen would find himself on the front row of the Friday night feature event. Getting the jump, Madsen would set a torrid pace as he led early. Continuing to lead the way, traffic would be tough to maneuver through, and Madsen would lose the top spot with just 10-laps left the feature.

Trying to mount a charge back to the front, Madsen would slip back to finish fourth, as the team turned their attention to the Saturday night finale.

Timing in third fastest in his group, Madsen would finish fourth in his heat race and still find himself in the Dash, which he won. Front the front row, Madsen would get off to a nice start, however trouble on the second lap would see the former Knoxville Raceway champion hook a rut and get his machine out of shape.

With contact ensuing, the damage would be too severe to continue, and Madsen’s night would come to an early end.

“It was a disappointing last night with those guys in 2020, but again, I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with all of them,” Madsen noted. “Also want to send a huge congratulations to fellow BMR driver, Aaron Reutzel and his team on their third consecutive All Star Title. It was an honor to work alongside that team, and I wish them well during their remaining events in 2020.”

While Madsen though the conclusion of the All Star season brought the end to his season, Monday night he worked a deal with McGhee Motorsports to fill the seat of the No. 11 car in the final five World of Outlaws events of 2020.

“Monday the McGhee’s reached out to see if I was interested in running a few races for them to close the season out and I jumped at the opportunity,” Madsen added. “They have great equipment, and I look forward to getting to work against the Outlaws starting this weekend at Lake Ozark Speedway, and Lakeside Speedway. With nothing concrete lined up in 2021 yet, I am hoping to put together some great runs so I can find something fulltime.”

