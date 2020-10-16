RacinBoys Broadcasting Network Providing Live Video of Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Winter Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

– KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Oct. 12, 2020) – The final Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour event of the season will be broadcast via a live video stream this weekend by the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network.

The 47th annual Winter Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, runs Friday and Saturday. The 2020 series champion will be crowned and several positions within the top 10 of the championship standings are up in the air entering the doubleheader for the marquee 360ci winged sprint car series.

RacinBoys All Access members will be able to view both nights of the action from hot laps through the Victory Lane interviews.

Additionally, RacinBoys All Access members will be showcased a live audio broadcast of the racing program at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Saturday. Saturday’s race features Champ 305 Sprints, Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Mini Stocks and 600cc Modifieds.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription. The coverage is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

LUCAS OIL –

Founded in 1989, Lucas Oil is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive and racing oil, additives and lubricants. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Lucas racing products have proven themselves on NASCAR, NHRA, IHRA, PPL and USHRA tracks across the country. For more information, visit http://www.LucasOil.com.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .