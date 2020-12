From Kendra Jacobs

Four-day ticket packages for the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s go on sale Monday, December 7!

Four-day ticket packages range from $181 to $206 depending on seat selection.

Tickets can be purchased – starting Monday – online here or by calling the ticket office at 641-842-5431. Print-at-home ticket option is available for online purchases. Paper tickets will be mailed in early January 2021.