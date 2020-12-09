Conner Leoffler named 2020 USCS National Rookie of the Year

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – December 5, 2020 – Sixteen-year-old super rookie Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach South, Carolina has been named the 2020 USCS National “Rookie of the Year”. Leoffler had the best first season of competition of any rookie driver to ever compete in the United Sprint Car Series throughout their first full season. Leoffler claimed a regional series title in the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series and three wins during the winged sprint car series’ 36-race 2020 and 24th anniversary season.

In USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National competition Leoffler rode his three stops in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane after victories in main-event competition plus 14 top-five finishes and 28 top-ten finishes during 2020 into second place in the USCS National point standings. He finished a scant 41 points behind 13-time USCS 2020 National Champion, Terry Gray, for the title after 36 events. Leoffler’s three wins were the third most series for all drivers competing in USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour events during the 2020 season.

The talented first year winged sprint car driver bested seventy-six different drivers during the thirteen USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series events that averaged 23 driver entries per event who competed for the title during the Covid-19 shortened 2020 USCS Southern Thunder regional series schedule. The young gun (Leoffler) additionally finished in fourth position in the tough USCS Mid-South regional series standings at season’s end as well.

USCS Founder and President, Pete Walton said ‘We are so very are proud to announce that 16-year-old Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is the United Sprint Car Series National “Rookie of the Year” for the 2020 season. He had a remarkable year in our series finishing in second place in the National point standings and capturing the USCS Southern Thunder regional series crown and winning three main events in one of our most competitive seasons I can remember. He proved he is not only one of the USCS series’ but, one of the Nation’s top young talents in 360-winged sprint car racing”.

The complete season schedule and all winners for the 2020 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters with winners can be found at www.uscsracing.com

Photo/Caption car #22: The 2020 USCS National Rookie of the Year, Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina also claimed the USCS Southern Thunder regional series and career-first USCS title during 2020. (USCS file photo)

USCS 2020 Southern Thunder regional series Final 2020 Point Standings as of November 14, 2020

Pos. Car# Driver Point

1 22 Connor Leoffler 1931

2 10 Terry Gray 1880

3 29 Kyle Amerson 1721

4 49 Mallie Shuster 1696

5 20 Jim Shuster 1686

6 28 Jeff Willingham 1612

7 4 Danny Smith 1314

8 43 Terry Witherspoon 1220

9 M1 Mark Smith 1219

10 23 Lance Moss 1082

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Final

2020 National Championship Point Standings after 36 events:

Pos. Car# Driver Point

1 10 Terry Gray 4950

2 22 Connor Leoffler 4910

3 20 Jim Shuster 4319

4 49 Mallie Shuster 4296

5 28 Jeff Willingham 4135

6 M1 Mark Smith 4092

7 47 Dale Howard 3628

8 10m Morgan Turpen 3549

9 4 Danny Smith 3507

10 29 Kyle Amerson 3227