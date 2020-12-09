EMi Chassis/Speedway Motors Racing Engines Sprint Car Drawing Friday, December 18!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 8, 2020 – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, would like to wish everyone “good luck” on the upcoming drawing for the EMi Chassis/Speedway Motors Racing Engines Sprint Car to be given away next Friday, December 18! “We would like to thank everyone in the sprint car community for purchasing their raffle sprint car tickets early for this sprint car, and helping us sellout every raffle ticket in advance for this biannual fundraiser for our museum”, said Bob Baker, executive director. “It’s hard to believe it, but every raffle sprint car ticket for this car is sold, and someone out there is holding the lucky ticket”, he said. You can watch the drawing live on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m.

The raffle sprint car features an EMi chassis and is powered by a Speedway Motors Racing Engines 410 engine. The car is the thirteenth to be raffled off by the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, which receives all proceeds. The bi-annual program includes donations from sprint car manufacturers across the country.

The engine has been assembled and will be going in the car this week at Speedway Motors in Lincoln, Nebraska. It will then be delivered to Knoxville, Iowa for the drawing going to one lucky winner!

Other prizes will be given away, including a Kincrome Trolley (Tool) Box, a Bell Helmet, Dirtvision Gift Certificates, among other things.

Many thanks to all the sponsors who helped with this car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum…

Speedway Motors Racing Engines, EMi, All Pro Heads, Pro Shocks, AFCO, Cold Fire, Amick, KSE, MPI, Weld Wheels, Hoosier, Wilwood, Autometer, Tel Tac, Winters, Saldana Racing Products, HRP, M&W Aluminum, FK Bearings, Goodridge, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, PAC Racing Springs, Fragola, Butlerbuilt, Manley, Kinsler, Waterman, Walker, ARP, Cometic, Huggins, T&D, Callies, Dyers, CP Carrillo, Total Seal, King Engine Bearing Specialist, Isky, Trend, Dan Olson Racing Products, MSD, Shaver, and Moose.

