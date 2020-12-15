Oswego Speedway Reveals Packed 2021 Slate; Ten Different Divisions to Do Battle at Steel Palace in Coming Season

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (December 14, 2020) – When Oswego Speedway’s 2021 season is underway in May, the calendar will have marked over a year and a half since a competitive event was held at the track.

For teams and fans alike that have been patiently awaiting the return of racing in the Port City, the unveiling of the full 2021 season schedule Monday afternoon shows the coming season will be one more than worth waiting for.

“Having to go an entire year without a race has been difficult for all of us at Oswego Speedway,” said track, owner John Torrese. “Everyone has worked hard putting together a special schedule for the coming season, and we believe it is one of the most exciting and diverse lineups we’ve had in recent memory. We’re really anxious to get things started again in the month of May.”

The Speedway’s full 70th Anniversary schedule release shows 13 race weekends headlined by 10 different divisions, the return of King of Wings, two appearances by the ground pounders of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and in a move like none other before in Oswego history; two Classic Weekends held in just over three months.

Beginning with its earliest opening date in five years, Oswego Speedway has tabbed its 70th Season Kickoff for the second week of May.

On Saturday, May 8, the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds will begin their 2021 season with a regular show of 50, 30, and 25-lap events in distance, respectively. The first official Open Practice of the year takes place one week prior on Saturday, May 1.

The weekend following; Saturday, May 15, is tabbed for another weekly show, serving as the final Classic 64 tune-up for weekly divisions.

While these opening programs will undoubtedly attract out of towners hoping to dial in cars for the first Classic, the first two weekends of racing will also be factored towards the overall 2021 track championships.

Saturday, May 22, has been reserved as a week off to allow teams to prepare for the Classic, or could serve as a potential rain date should weather impact the May 8 or May 15 programs.

On Thursday, May 27, the postponed Classic Weekend 64 officially gets underway with an initial practice session held for all divisions from 5 to 9pm. The track will also be available for rental or Fast Friday sessions from the beginning of May.

Friday, May 28 will bring the first competitive racing of this historic weekend as the Sunoco New York Super Stocks headline with a 50-lap program under the lights alongside a first time division at the Speedway; the New York State Compact Touring Series.

In addition, ‘Pole Day’ time trials for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers will be taking place Friday evening as well.

Finally, Classic Weekend 64 concludes on Saturday night, May 29, with the 64th International Classic 200 for Novelis Supermodifieds, 29th Classic 75 for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the 3rd Classic 50 for J&S Paving 350 Supers. The 200 will be run under the lights, with the green flag waving at 7pm.

Following the busy start to the season in the month of May, all competitors will be given a night off on Saturday, June 5.

The Speedway will be back in action Saturday, June 12 with a very exciting program featuring the first of two 2021 appearances for the NASCAR Whelen Modifieds which will go 150-laps in distance.

With the Modifieds rolling back into town for the September edition of Classic Weekend, 2021 will mark the first time in over 30 years that the NASCAR tour will make more than one stop in a season at the Big O.

The Modifieds will not be the only division on the card on June 12, as on the first occasion since the Tour returned to Oswego five years ago, it will be paired directly with a 50-lap main event for Novelis Supermodifieds awarding full points toward the 2021 championship.

Racing in the month of June will conclude on Saturday the 19th, when the storied history of the Twin 35-lappers will continue for Novelis Supermodified competitors. The Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supers will be supporting, each running regular 30 and 25-lap programs.

Another night off will be given the following week, as Saturday, June 26 serves as High School graduation for area students.

While Classic Weekend 64 will take the place of the traditional Memorial Weekend Special at the end of May, the Jim Shampine and Tony White Memorial events will not go away, having been moved to the annual Independence Weekend Spectacular to open the month of July.

In addition to the Shampine and White Memorials, the loaded July 3 program will also have the J&S Paving 350 Supers on the card with a 30-lap special, plus the rescheduled Sportsman Mod ‘Xtra Money Race’ originally planned for July 4, 2020.

On Saturday, July 10, 350 Super teams will have the night off while Novelis Supermodified competitors will do battle in a 50-lap ‘Summer Championship’ feature event. Pathfinder Bank SBS stars square off in the always action-filled Twin 20 features, moved from August to July to make room for the New York Super Stocks.

Saturday, July 17 will mark the second 75-lap Novelis Supermodified feature in two weeks, this time with $10,000 on the line for the 34th running of Mr. Novelis Supermodified.

As always, the 29th annual, $1,500 to win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS will run alongside the Big Block Supers, plus a 30-lap, $2,000 to win event for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.

Oswego Speedway will be off on Saturday, July 24 in cooperation with the annual ‘Hy-Miler Nationals’ for ISMA Supermodifieds scheduled for Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 at Sandusky Speedway in Ohio.

Just a week after competing in one of Supermodified racing’s Triple Crown events, all Winged Supermodified teams will shift focus to the Oswego Speedway for the return of an all-time fan favorite; the King of Wings, back at the Steel Palace for the first time in four years.

The Jack Murphy Memorial King of Wings X will be 60-laps, and contested as a combination event for the ISMA Supermodifieds and Midwest Supermodified Series on Saturday, July 31, officially kickstarting a stretch of four straight weeks of racing at Oswego.

Establishing itself as an Oswego tradition, ‘Retro Night’ starts the month of August on Saturday the 7th with the Old Timer’s Reunion taking place at Lighthouse Lanes prior to a complete night of racing headlined by a 45-lap feature for the Novelis Supermodifieds.

Saturday, August 14 will be the final showing of weekly racing prior to Track Championship Night, with 50 and 30-lap features for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS.

Also part of the August 14 program, the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series are back on the card for their second of three appearances in 2021, this time running a 30-lap feature. The 350 Supers are not on the schedule in observance of the Jim Belfiore Memorial at Star Speedway.

Track Championship Night will be held on Saturday, August 21 with regular distance 50, 30, and 25-lap main events for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers to decide the three track titleists.

The Speedway will go quiet on Saturday, August 28 for the usual off week prior to the Classic with camper move-in for the second Classic Weekend of the season; Classic 65, taking place the day following; Sunday, August 29.

Classic Weekend 65 will begin very similarly to that of the May Classic event with ‘Pole Day’ time trials for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers held on Friday, September 3.

Then, the pit area will be cleared after time trials in preparation for a fender banging program for the Sunoco New York Super Stocks. Friday will be capped by the lucrative 75-lap Dave London Memorial.

On Saturday, September 4, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be back in town for its final appearance of the season; the 5th annual Mod Classic 150, which has run on every Labor Day Weekend since 2016.

Joining the Modifieds are the NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites, both of which will run a full slate of feature and preliminary action. It is scheduled to be the first Oswego show for the winged Midgets in over five years.

Yet another first time division will compete at Oswego on Classic Saturday. The Midwest Sport Compact Tour, which was originally scheduled to be a part of the postponed 2020 Classic, will shine under the lights on Classic Weekend.

Finally, the 2021 pavement season will come to a close Sunday, September 5 with the 65th International Classic 200 for the Novelis Supermodifieds, 30th Classic 75 for the Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 4th Classic 50 for the J&S Paving Supers.

NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week is scheduled to be held from October 6 to 10, 2021.

A full rundown of the 2021 schedule is viewable at the bottom of this press release. Individual event, season ticket, and camping pricing will not be released until after the New Year. Please check back to OswegoSpeedway.com to find this information at a later date.

Competitors who already registered for action with the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S 350 Supermodifieds in the 2020 season will have registration and payment carry over to 2021. For those who need it, a new 2021 registration form will be available at the track website by January 1.

For the holiday season, Oswego Speedway has made gift certificates and apparel available for purchase.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

OSWEGO SPEEDWAY’S 2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Saturday, May 1 – Open Practice (ALL 2020 Divisions)

Saturday, May 8 – 70th Season Opener – Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), J&S Paving 350 Supers (25)

Saturday, May 15 – Weekly Program – Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), J&S Paving 350 Supers (25)

Saturday, May 22 – OFF or Rain Date for May 8 or May 15

——————————————————————————————————————————-

CLASSIC WEEKEND 64

Thursday, May 27 – Classic Open Practice

Friday, May 28 – ‘POLE DAY’ – Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers TIme Trials, Sunoco New York Super Stocks (50), New York State Compact Tour

Saturday, May 29 – 64TH ANNUAL CLASSIC SATURDAY – 64th International Classic for Novelis Supermodifieds (200), 29th Pathfinder Bank SBS Classic (75), 3rd J&S Paving 350 Super Classic (50) plus Consolation Events

——————————————————————————————————————————-

Saturday, June 5 – OFF

Saturday, June 12 – NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (150), Novelis Supermodifieds (50)

Saturday, June 19 – Novelis Supermodified Twins (35), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), J&S Paving 350 Supers (25)

Saturday, June 26 – OFF / High School Graduation

Saturday, July 3 – Novelis Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial (75), Pathfinder Bank SBS Tony White Memorial (35), J&S Paving 350 Supers (30), Sportsman Modified XMR (40)

Saturday, July 10 – Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS Twins (20)

Saturday, July 17 – 34th Annual $10,000 to Win Mr. Novelis Supermodified (75), 29th Annual $1,500 to Win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS, $2,000 to Win 350 Supers (30)

Saturday, July 24 – OFF / Hy-Miler / Harborfest

Saturday, July 31 – Jack Murphy Memorial ISMA / MSS Kings of Wings X (60), J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds (30)

Saturday, August 7 – ‘Retro Night’ – Novelis Supermodifieds (45), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), J&S Paving 350 Supers (25), Old Timer’s Reunion

Saturday, August 14 – Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), Sunoco New York Super Stocks (30)

Saturday, August 21 – Track Championship Night – Novelis Supermodifieds (50), Pathfinder Bank SBS (30), J&S Paving 350 Supers (25)

——————————————————————————————————————————-

CLASSIC WEEKEND 65

Friday, September 3 – ‘POLE DAY’ – Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers Time Trials, Sunoco New York Super Stocks Dave London Memorial (75)

Saturday, September 4 – 65TH ANNUAL CLASSIC SATURDAY – NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mod Classic (150), NEMA and NEMA Lites, Midwest Sport Compact Tour

Sunday, September 5 – 65TH ANNUAL CLASSIC SUNDAY – 65th International Classic for Novelis Supermodifieds (200), 30th Pathfinder Bank SBS Classic (75), 4th J&S Paving 350 Super Classic (50) plus Consolation Events

——————————————————————————————————————————-

October 6 to 10 – NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week XLIX