Russell Motorsports Inc. releases diverse schedule for the Placerville Speedway in 2021

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – December 28, 2020…Set to enter year six under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway has released its schedule of events for the upcoming 56th season of competition.

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

The 2021 season starts off with a Test and Tune on March 13th followed by the opening point race dubbed as “First Responders Night” on Saturday March 20th. A total of 16 weekly championship point races will be held throughout the season, with points paying divisions comprised of Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks. The weekly action will open on March 20th and concludes on August 28th.

The annual “Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial” featuring the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will hit the Placerville bullring for the first time on Saturday June 12th. The top Winged Sprint Car drivers from around the Golden State will grace the red clay for the 30th running of the event in one huge evening of competition.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will also open their fourth season of action during the “Spring Fever Frenzy” at Placerville Speedway on Saturday March 27th, while the King of the West-NARC Series returns to the track for opening night of the “Fastest 5 Days in Motorsports” during a special Wednesday showcase on August 25th.

Continuing to gain steam the annual “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout” returns once again with a slight twist, as it moves to Labor Day weekend on Saturday and Sunday September 4th and 5th. Winged 360 Sprint Cars will headline the two-night card with more details to follow as the event gets closer. The always exciting and tight-knit Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association will also be in action each night at the shootout.

The USAC West Coast Wingless 360 Sprint Cars will invade the bullring for a pair of events in 2021, with those occurring on July 10th and October 9th. Both shows will be paired with the USAC Western States Midgets and Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints, giving Nor-Cal fans a full night of traditional Sprint Car and Midget action. The Summer date will also see the inaugural appearance by the Western RaceSaver 305 Sprinters. As is tradition the Placerville fan base will also enjoy a trio of visits by the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour.

Following a successful debut this past season California IMCA Speedweek returns to Placerville Speedway on Friday May 7th. That night will be sure to see a pit area full of IMCA Dirt Modifieds and IMCA Sport Mods, before coming back on Saturday with a weekly point show dubbed as “Mother’s Day Madness.” The annual “Tilford Tribute” will be headlined this coming season by the Tri-State Pro Stock Series on Saturday April 24th, with it also showcasing the Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks.

Among the electrifying additions to the schedule this coming year includes the return of the “49er Gold Rush Classic” featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association. It marks the 10th ever appearance by the “Greatest Show on Dirt” to the quarter-mile bullring and much to everyone’s delight will now occur on a weekend date.

One of the more anticipated events of the season will be the second running of the Elk Grove Ford “Hangtown 100” in November. The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and USAC Western States Midgets will tackle the speedway for what is scheduled to be three exciting nights of competition on November 18th, 19th and 20th. The BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints round out the bill each evening.

Other special events that highlight the schedule include the 18th annual “Tribute to Al Hinds” on April 10th, Mountain Democrat “Kids Bike Night” on May 15th, the annual “Freedom Fireworks” showcase on Sunday July 4th, Thompson’s “Fan Appreciation Night” on July 24th, the 16th annual “Mark Forni Classic” on August 7th, “Legends Night” on August 14th, the Malicious Monster Truck “Insanity Tour” on September 24th and 25th and MLM Tractor Pulls on October 2nd.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

—-

Placerville Speedway 2021 Schedule

Celebrating 56 years of Grassroots Racing

Saturday March 13: Test and Tune | 2pm-4pm. Pit Gate Opens at noon. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 20: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | First Responders Night/ Championship Opener

Saturday March 27: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, BCRA Lightning Sprints | Spring Fever Frenzy

Saturday April 3: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Easter Eggstravaganza

Saturday April 10: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | 18th annual Tribute to Al Hinds

Saturday April 17: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints

Saturday April 24: Tri-State Pro Stock Series, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | Tilford Tribute

Friday May 7: IMCA Dirt Modifieds and IMCA Sport Mods | California IMCA Speedweek

Saturday May 8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Mother’s Day Madness

Saturday May 15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | Mtn. Democrat Kids Bike Night

Sunday May 23: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars

Saturday June 5: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Dads and Grads Night

Saturday June 12: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards | 30th Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial

Friday June 18: El Dorado County Fair (Mutton Bustin and Rodeo)

Saturday June 19: El Dorado County Fair (Wheelbarrow Races)

Sunday June 20: El Dorado County Fair (Rubicon Rock Crawl)

Saturday June 26: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Carnett Clash

Sunday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 10: USAC West Coast Wingless 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets, Van De Pol Western RaceSaver Sprints and Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints | Gold Dust Fever

Saturday July 17: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Saturday July 24: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday August 7: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars| 16th annual Mark Forni Classic

Saturday August 14: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Legends Night

Wednesday August 25: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and BCRA Midgets | Fastest 5 Days in Motorsports Opener

Saturday August 28: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Coors Light Big Trophy Championship Night

Saturday September 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Nor*Cal Posse Shootout

Sunday September 5: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Nor*Cal Posse Shootout

Saturday September 18: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | 49er Gold Rush Classic

Friday September 24: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday September 25: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday October 2: MLM Truck Pulls

Saturday October 9: USAC West Coast Wingless 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets and Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints | Prospector Pandemonium

Saturday November 13: Night of Champions Awards Banquet

Thursday November 18: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets/ USAC Western States Midgets plus Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Friday November 19: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets/ USAC Western States Midgets plus Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Saturday November 20: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets/ USAC Western States Midgets plus Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Saturday December 11: Annual Swap Meet 9am-1pm – Pit Gate opens at 8:30am – Rain or Shine

*Tentative and subject to change pending fans