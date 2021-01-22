AUSTRALIA DAY SPRINTCAR STAMPEDE

From Murray Bridge Speedway

Sprintcar racing returns to Murray Bridge Speedway this Australia Day – January 26th as part of the SA/Vic Sprintcar Super Series which is running in replacement of the Covid affected World Series Sprintcars, with thanks to the Rural City of Murray Bridge.

With the country finally seeing some relaxed border restrictions, we welcome several interstate competitors including James McFadden, Jock Goodyer, Lachlan McHugh, Matthew Reed, Brayden Cooley, Marcus Dumesny and Jessie Attard.

Daniel Pestka, Lisa Walker, Ryan Jones, Joel Heinrich, Steven Caruso and Mark Caruso head the local charge, while Luke Dillon is also entered after an injury has seen him sidelined for the earlier part of the season.

Wingless Sprints have their final hit-out before their championship hunts heats up, with the SA Wingless Sprint Title, Australian Wingless Sprint Championship and the Wingless Sprint 60 Lapper to run on consecutive weekends at the end of February. A Street Stock Invitational completes the night’s program.

Pit Gates Open 2pm

Public Gates Open 4pm

Hot Laps from 5.20pm

Tickets online only via:

www.speedwaytickets.com.au