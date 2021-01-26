CRSA Sprints 2021 Schedule Announced; Return to Thunder Mountain Speedway Sep. 12

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – The future stars of sprint car racing in the Northeast- the Super Gen Products CRSA Sprints proudly announced their 11-race 2021 season schedule over the Holidays. Now just a few weeks later, the list has grown to 12 as series promoter Mike Emhof has announced an event at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Center Lisle, NY.

CRSA looks forward to returning to Thunder Mountain for a Sunday September 12 event that finds the 305 Sprints paired up on the card with “The Unruly Race” which caps off Thunder Mountain’s 2021 season. The event will pay $1,000 to the winner, making it the seventh event paying that amount as a winner’s minimum take home.

2021 will see CRSA return to Thunder Mountain after a year off in 2020, as touring sprint organizations suffered from regulations surrounding the response to COVID-19. It will not be one of the first times the tour has been up on top of the Mountain, not by a wide margin.

Thunder Mountain has played host to the SuperGen Products CRSA Sprints a total of ten times between 2007 and 2019- checking in at tenth most in Series history.

“We couldn’t be happier to be returning to see the Spoonhower’s at Thunder Mountain Speedway in September,” said CRSA Sprints owner and promoter Mike Emhof.

“What Karl has done to improve Thunder Mountain Speedway since 2013 is just incredible and is a great place for our teams, marketing partners, and our fans to turn out and put on a show for their loyal fans.”

One driver who will be very much looking forward to the return to Thunder Mountain is Dalton Herrick out of McDonough, NY. Herrick has scored all three of his CRSA Sprints wins on the three-eighths-mile clay oval overseen by the Spoonhower family. The first coming in August of 2014, his second in October of 2018 and hist most recent coming in CRSA’s most recent stop at Thunder Mountain on July 21, 2019.

Thunder Mountain has been good to drivers seeking their first career CRSA Sprints victory in years past. Both Matt Demitraszek and Jamie Russell would grace CRSA Victory Lane for the first time in their careers during 2007 stops on tour.

CRSA Schedule At a Glance

Three out of five tracks that sit atop the CRSA record books for races hosted will see events added to their total in 2021. The state of Pennsylvania and Gary Folk’s Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna, PA will host CRSA’s opening round event for this season on May 7, their 27th race in tour history. This will be flanked by two more stops at “The Can” on July 23 and September 25 for the “King of the Can”.

Fonda Speedway is a very welcomed return to the CRSA Sprints schedule for 2021, with planned events paying $1,000-to-win on June 5, July 31 and September 17. Fonda has hosted the CRSA Sprints a total of 21 times dating back to their first event on May 2, 2009.

Afton Motorsports Park, second all-time in CRSA history with 32 events, will once again host the stars of the 305 sprints during the Brett Deyo promoted Fall special on October 8. This event is always a lucrative one- carrying a $1,000 top prize and has included lap sponsorships as an added bonus in seasons past.

Weedsport Speedway will play host to the CRSA Sprints during the final weekend of May. It will be just the second time the 305 sprints will have graced Al Heinke and Jimmy Phelps’ “Showpiece of the Northeast” with a $1,000-to-win event.

Paul Cole’s Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, NY hosts weekly, CRSA-sanctioned events during the season with weekly car counts approaching a full field. Future sprint car stars are groomed weekly in Canandaigua and will be joined by the CRSA tour regulars in a trio of events on May 22, June 19 and August 14.

Additions to the 2021 CRSA Sprints tour schedule are being discussed and will be announced at a later date.

2020 Super Gen Products CRSA Sprints Schedule:

May 7 Penn Can Speedway

May 22 Land of Legends Raceway

May 30 Weedsport Speedway

June 5 Fonda Speedway

June 19 Land of Legends Raceway

July 3 T.B.D.

July 23 Penn Can Speedway

July 31 Fonda Speedway

August 14 Land of Legends Raceway

August 20 T.B.D.

September 12 Thunder Mountain Speedway

September 17 Fonda Speedway

September 25 Penn Can Speedway

October 8 Afton Motorsports Park

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for the 2020 CRSA 305 Sprints include Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Eagle Enterprises, LLC, Hoosier Racing Tires and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, points and 2020 schedule please visit our website www.crsa.myracepass.com