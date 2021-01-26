Feature Win List Week Three: Lachland McHugh Leads the Way

(January 26, 2021) — Lachlan McHugh used a pair of victories this weekend including a 100 lap event on Sunday to take the lead on the feature win list. Brock Zearfoss, Jacob Jolley, James McFadden, and Michael Pickens are all tied with three wins each for the second position.

Updated 01/24/2021

1. Lachlan McHugh – 5

2. Brock Zearfoss – 3

3. Jacob Jolley – 3

4. James McFadden – 3

5. Michael Pickens – 3

6. Brock Webster – 2

7. Buddy Kofoid – 2

8. Jamie Bricknell – 2

9. Jeremy Smith – 2

10. Kyle Larson – 2

11. Luke Weel – 2

12. Michael Keen – 2

13. Troy DeCaire – 2

14. Andrew Sayer – 1

15. Blake Iwanow – 1

16. Brad Whitchurch – 1

17. Brett Milburn – 1

18. Brody Thomsen – 1

19. Callum Walker – 1

20. Callum Williamson – 1

21. Cannon McIntosh – 1

22. Casey O’Connell – 1

23. Christopher Bell – 1

24. Daniel Pestka – 1

25. Darren Vine – 1

26. Dave Kerr – 1

27. Hayden Williams – 1

28. Jamie Duff – 1

29. Jamie Landrigan – 1

30. Jamie Veal – 1

31. Jason Scott – 1

32. Jeremy Webb – 1

33. Joel Heinrich – 1

34. Justin Grant – 1

35. Jye Mckenzie – 1

36. Luke Sayer – 1

37. Marcus Dumesny – 1

38. Michael Kendall – 1

39. Mitch Wormall – 1

40. Rico Abreu – 1

41. Rusty Hickman – 1

42. Ryan Harris – 1

43. Shane Steenholt – 1

44. Steven Caruso – 1

45. Tom Payet – 1

46. Tony Stewart – 1

47. Travis Millar – 1

48. Travis Mills – 1

49. Zac Pacchiarotta – 1