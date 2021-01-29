Badger Midgets Announce Expansive 27 Race Schedule for 2021

By Quinn McCabe

January 28, 2021- Sun Prairie, WI– The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association released an expansive upper Midwest schedule, today, incorporating nine different race tracks in four different states. In all, a total of 27 events are set to take place creating one of the largest schedules in recent Badger Midget Series history.

The series will christen the 2021 season at the famous ¼ mile bullring of LaSalle Speedway, in LaSalle, Illinois on Sunday, April 11 in conjunction with the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series. It will end its season at the newly added and lightning-quick ¼ mile Shadyhill Speedway located in Northwestern Indiana just outside Medaryville.

The heart of the season will be anchored by two traditional Badger Midget series staples, one a more recent tradition and the other a long-standing 75-year cornerstone. The Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, Illinois, now a multi-race supporter since 2016, will host seven events highlighted by the 2nd annual Franklin B Alexander Memorial race on Saturday, September 4.

The Angell Park Speedway, hosting races since 1946, will open its season on Sunday, May 16 with a rain date of Sunday, May 23. It will close 2021 with the 39th annual Pepsi Midget Nationals now back to its traditional Labor Day weekend date on Sunday, September 5 with a rain date of Monday, September 6. Other traditional APS events will include the highly anticipated 4th of July Special and the Sun Prairie Corn Festival on Sunday, August 22. The ⅓ mile high-speed clay oval will host a total of 10 events in 2021 and along with the Badger Midgets will feature the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Cars, Autometer WingLESS Sprint Cars, Midwest Sprint Car Association, and the Wisconsin Dirt Legend Cars.

Returning to the 2021 schedule will be the popular Wisconsin venues of Beaver Dam Raceway on Saturday, July 3, the iconic ‘Salute to Harry Turner’ event at Wilmot Raceway on Saturday, August 28, and the Plymouth Dirt Track on Saturday, July 31, and September 11.

The State of Iowa will host the Badger Midget Series for the first time since 2016 with two events located near the Mississippi River Valley. The Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway in Dubuque, IA will host the second race of the season on Sunday, May 2. The Davenport Speedway, located in the hometown of legendary midget racers and former Badger Midget competitors Mel and Don Kenyon, will host a midget race for the first time in decades on Friday, May 21.

Events for Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17 are currently listed as ‘to be announced’ and will be clarified in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to the Badger Midget Series website at www.bmara.com and the series Facebook page for upcoming series announcements.

2021 Badger Midget Schedule

Sunday, April 11 – LaSalle Speedway – LaSalle, IL

Sunday, April 18 – (LaSalle Rain Date)

Sunday, May 2 – Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway – Dubuque, IA

Sunday, May 16 – Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

Friday, May 21 – Davenport Speedway – Davenport, IA

Sunday, May 23 – (Angell Park Speedway Rain Date)

Saturday, June 5 – Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL

Sunday, June 6 – Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

Sunday, June 13 – Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

Saturday, June 19 – Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL

Sunday, June 27 – Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

Saturday, July 3 – Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI

Sunday, July 4 – Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

Saturday, July 10 – Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL

Friday, July 16 – TBA

Saturday, July 17 – TBA

Sunday, July 18 – Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

Saturday, July 24 – Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL

Sunday, July 25 – Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

Saturday, July 31 – Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI

Saturday, August 7 – Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL

Sunday, August 8 – Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

Saturday, August 21 – Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL

Sunday, August 22 – Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

Saturday, August 28 – Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI

Saturday, September 4 – Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL

Sunday, September 5 – Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

Monday, September 6 – (Angell Park Speedway Rain Date)

Saturday, September 11 – Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI

Saturday, September 18 – Shadyhill Speedway – Medaryville, IN

*Schedule subject to change