REINBOLD READY FOR ROOKIE USAC MIDGET SEASON IN 2021

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (January 31, 2021)………Hayden Reinbold will contest the full USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship schedule during the 2021 season for Arizona-based Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports.

The 16-year-old Reinbold from Gilbert, Ariz. made his initial four career series starts in 2020 at Gas City, Ind., Kokomo, Ind., Wayne City, Ill. and San Tan Valley, Ariz., finishing 25th in the final standings on a part-time schedule.

Reinbold will join a USAC National Midget Rookie class in the series that also includes Bryant Wiedeman, Brenham Crouch, Austin Barnhill, and teammate Chase Randall, who’ll kick off the season with Reinbold in a two-car team effort at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. on Feb. 5-6 for Winter Dirt Games XII.

“I am proud to be running my family’s car again this year and I hope to contend for Rookie of the Year,” Hayden Reinbold stated. “I feel my experience from last year will help with that. I look forward to working more with (crew chief) Tyler Ransbottom this year too.”

This will be team owners Andy Reinbold and Todd Underwood’s first time racing the USAC National Midget schedule in its entirety.

“Our entire team is excited to run the full USAC Midget schedule for the first time, but having my son be the driver makes it all that more special for me personally,” Andy Reinbold said. “I understand Hayden is still young and learning, but with our equipment and team, I expect him to do well and grow as a driver tremendously this year.”

Reinbold will begin his USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season in the series openers on Feb. 5-6 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. A dedicated practice night will precede the festivities on Feb. 4.