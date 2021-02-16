MARCH 12&13 USAC/CRA SEASON OPENERS MOVED TO KERN COUNTY; CHICO TO HOST 13th LOUIE VERMEIL CLASSIC

By Lance Jennings

FEBRUARY 15, 2021… AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Coordinator Tony Jones has announced that season opening March 12th and 13th events have been moved to The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP). Originally scheduled at Canyon Speedway Park, local health department orders regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus forced officials to cancel the Peoria, Arizona shows. Once notified, Jones looked for options and the agreement was reached with KCRP management.

The March 12th and 13th shows will mark the first appearance of the non-winged 410 sprints at the 1/3-mile facility. It is recommended that racers have their own tires and fuel for both nights of action. AT PRESS TIME, PARTS, TIRES, AND FUEL WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE AT THE TRACK. Face coverings are requested for people on the grounds. Pit Passes are $40, Fan Passes are $25, and 5 and under are FREE. The pit gates open at 1:00pm and fan passes are available at 4:00pm. Camping is FREE. The pit meeting is scheduled for 4:30pm, wheel pack at 5:30pm, and racing at 7:00pm. Located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California, more event information can be found at kernraceway.com.

Last week, Hunt Promotions announced that Silver Dollar Speedway will host the “13th Annual Louie Vermeil Classic.” Facing Covid-19 Coronavirus restrictions at the Napa County Fairgrounds, the September 4th and 5th shows will also showcase the winged NARC King of the West Sprints at the Chico, California oval. Hunt Promotions is optimistic that the popular event will return to Calistoga Speedway in 2022.

In addition to the schedule changes, Jones has announced several rule changes.

– THE 2019 RULE BOOK WILL BE FOLLOWED in regards to race format and weight rule (1,325 lbs. with driver)

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: THE HOOSIER 105/18 HTW RIGHT REAR TIRES ARE NOW USAC/CRA LEGAL. The 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are also legal with the series. Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY: Series officials will have transponders to rent at the track for those racers that do not have them.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors.

Racers with any questions or concerns can contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com.

The 2021 USAC/CRA campaign is slated for twenty-four events, starting March 12th at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park and concluding November 13th at Arizona Speedway’s “54th Annual Western World Championships.” The schedule is subject to change as the races are subject to local county and state health regulations regarding the COVID 19 Coronavirus.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, Component Repair Company, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Specialty Fasteners, surfNsprint.com, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

