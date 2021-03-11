Placerville to host limited fans during upcoming shows

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – March 10, 2021…The news that everyone has been waiting for is finally here, with the official announcement that Placerville Speedway will host a limited number of race fans in the stands on both March 20th and 27th.

It has been well over a year since some of the greatest fans in motorsports have been able to spectate from the Placerville grandstands. Everyone involved with the speedway has been eager to welcome our patrons back to the El Dorado County Fairgrounds and is excited to have that opportunity on a limited basis.

Due to the limited number of fans and the track paying out full purses for both the weekly opener on March 20th and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener on March 27th there will be a one price ticket each week. On Saturday March 20th tickets will cost $15 and on March 27th the cost will be $25. Tickets will be sold online only and will shut off once the maximum amount of seats have been purchased.

Tickets for both the March 20th event and the March 27th showcase will go live online the Monday prior to each race respectively. Even if tickets sell out, pit passes will be available for people to watch from the hill.

“We are thrilled to welcome back our fans even if it’s on a limited basis,” commented Promoter Scott Russell. “We do apologize for having to do the one price ticket and hope the fans will understand since we are handing out full purses both weeks and can only sell a select amount of tickets. As things change, we will adjust as we go along. This is definitely a step in the right direction though and that’s a positive all around. We look forward to getting everything going on March 20th.”

This Saturday’s “Test and Tune” will give teams the opportunity to register for the season and purchase reserved pit stalls, which cost $150 for the year.

If you haven’t done so yet, be sure and download the Pit Pay Mobile Pit Pass App to purchase pit passes online and speed up the sign in process this season. The COVID-19 form is also built into Pit Pay, which saves everyone the need to print it out weekly.

To use Pit Pay, participants will download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play and create a profile. They can then purchase passes for Placerville Speedway events and sign all waivers electronically. At the track, they will simply proceed to the Pit Pay Priority Line, show their mobile pit pass, and get an armband.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 13: Test and Tune | Noon-4pm. Pit Gate Opens at 11am. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 20: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks

Saturday March 27: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards plus BCRA Lightning Sprints | Spring Fever Frenzy