Thompson’s Family of Dealerships continues relationship with Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – March 11, 2021…One of the familiar partnerships in Northern California racing over the years has involved the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships support of Placerville Speedway, which continues this season with the company returning as a sponsor of the quarter-mile clay oval.

In addition to returning as a weekly partner, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships is also back as title sponsor of the Winged 360 Sprint Car division at Placerville Speedway.

“We are definitely excited to have Thompson’s Family of Dealerships continue their long-standing support of Placerville Speedway”, said Russell Motorsports Inc. President Scott Russell. “Our history with Thompson’s actually goes back to 2001 when I started racing Sprint Cars. Having them back as title sponsor of the Winged Sprint Cars is an important thing for the speedway and we could not be happier. Our goal is to continue making Placerville a destination on Saturday nights.”

Company owner Ron Thompson attends as many races as possible throughout the season and has a huge passion for Placerville Speedway and the sport, which makes it a driving force behind the long-time partnership.

Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Executive General Manager Jeff Thompson is also a lifelong fan of racing and is pleased to continue the company’s relationship with Placerville Speedway saying, “Growing up, both my mom and dad raced every weekend, so motorsports has always been a huge part of our lives. We have always loved coming to the track and are amazed by all the loyal fans. Being a part of Placerville Speedway and its unique history is as hometown as it gets. We love this old dirt track.”

The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars will compete in 15 events this season at the Placerville bullring. Opening night will occur on Saturday March 20th and the finale takes place on Saturday August 28th. One of the more anticipated events of the year will be presented on Saturday July 24th, which is designated as Thompson’s Auto “Fan Appreciation Night.”

Kami Arnold of RMI also spoke about the long-time partnership with Thompson’s Family of Dealerships. “Some say the key to success is surrounding yourself with great people and we are very fortunate to have a long-standing partnership with Thompson’s. Their family and company representatives are simply amazing and we’re extremely happy to be associated with them.”

The 2021 season at Placerville Speedway opens on Saturday March 20th with the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks. A limited amount of fans will be permitted in the grandstands and tickets will be available online starting this coming Monday. That event will be preceded this Saturday by a “Test and Tune” for teams to gear up for the campaign.

This Saturday’s “Test and Tune” will give teams the opportunity to register for the season and purchase reserved pit stalls, which cost $150 for the year.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 13: Test and Tune | Noon-4pm. Pit Gate Opens at 11am. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 20: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks

Saturday March 27: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards plus BCRA Lightning Sprints | Spring Fever Frenzy