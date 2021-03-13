Robbie Farr Wins the 2021 Krikke Boys Shootout

KWINANA BEACH, WA (March 13, 2021) — Robbie Farr from Helensvale, Queensland won the 2021 edition of the Krikke Boys Shootout Saturday night at Perth Motorplex. The victory was Farr’s first of the 2021 calendar year. Jason Kendrick challenged Farr late in the main event, but had to settle for the runner up position. Callum Williamson led the first half of the main event with damage suffered in an opening lap crash and held on for third. Jason Pryde and Andrew Priolo rounded out the top five.

Tom Payet dominated the Western Australia Speedcar Title lapping up to second position in the main event.

Krikke Boys Shootout

Perth Motorplex

Kwinana Beach, Western Australia

Saturday March 13, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. V14-Robbie Farr

2. 11-Jason Kendrick

3. 17-Callum Williamson

4. 14-Jason Pryde

5. 8-Andrew Priolo

6. 9-AJ Nash

7. 2-Dayne Kingshott

8. 94-Matthew Cross

9. 15-Trevor Reynolds

10. 42-Ben Butcher

11. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

12. 79-Kris Coyle

13. 60-Kaiden Manders

14. 55-Darren Mewett

15. 18-Trevor Jolly

16. 89-Kye Scroop

17. 25-Taylor Milling

18. 67-Jaydee Dack

19. 77-Bradley Maiolo

20. 80-James Inglis

21. 26-David Priolo

22. 20-Ryan Lancaster

23. 41-Daniel Harding

24. 64-Paul Peet

Western Australia Speedcar Title

Feature:

1. 7-Tom Payet

2. N38-Kaidon Brown

3. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino

4. 15-Rob Golding

5. 65-Russell Taylor

6. 23-Glen Mears

7. N30-Nathan Smee

8. 2-Ross Heywood

9. 17-Daniel Golding

10. 9-Vaughan Manders